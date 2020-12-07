e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Gauhati HC stays hydrocarbon exploration inside Dibru-Saikhowa national park

Gauhati HC stays hydrocarbon exploration inside Dibru-Saikhowa national park

OIL had been given permission to drill for oil and gas at seven places in the park

india Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 18:13 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Representational Image.
Representational Image.(File photo)
         

The Gauhati high on Monday stayed hydrocarbon exploration permission given to Oil India Limited (OIL) at seven locations inside the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park (DSNP) in Assam.

A division bench comprising chief justice (acting) N Kotishwar Singh and justice Manish Choudhury passed the order while hearing a petition by Mrinmoy Khataniar and Amar Jyoti Deka.

The petitioners had sought a stay on permission granted to OIL by the Centre in May this year to drill for hydrocarbons at seven locations in DSNP.

After hearing arguments by advocates Debajit Kumar Das, RS Choudhury and H Betala who represented the petitioners, the division bench stayed the environmental clearance for non-compliance of a Supreme Court order of 2017 which required OIL to conduct biodiversity impact assessment study.

Also read | Controversy over land allotment to NDRF near Amchang wildlife sanctuary in Assam

In an affidavit filed last month, OIL had stated that no public consultation for environmental clearance or biodiversity impact assessment has been done yet for proposed drilling for oil and natural gas in DSNP.

The company maintained that existing rules don’t require it to conduct public consultation and stressed not work on oil and gas exploration and extraction has started till date.

The company maintained that no biodiversity study of the proposed site has been done yet, but it is committed to the undertaking submitted before Supreme Court with regard to conducting such a study prior to the start of the drilling operation.

Spread over 340sq km, Dibru-Saikhowa is one of the five national parks in Assam. The park, which is also a biosphere reserve, is home to 36 mammal species including tiger, Gangetic dolphin and feral horses and 382 bird species.

OIL had maintained that the company won’t operate inside the national park and the drilling will have no impact on the area as operation would be conducted through a technique called extended reach drilling (ERD) which would have no impact on the surface area of DSNP.

tags
top news
‘Can’t build new century with old laws’: PM Modi amid farmers’ protest
‘Can’t build new century with old laws’: PM Modi amid farmers’ protest
Centre highlights 3 major points in ‘Bharat Bandh’ advisory for states, UTs
Centre highlights 3 major points in ‘Bharat Bandh’ advisory for states, UTs
Opposition has double standards on farm sector reforms: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Opposition has double standards on farm sector reforms: Ravi Shankar Prasad
WHO Foundation appoints Anil Soni as CEO
WHO Foundation appoints Anil Soni as CEO
Britain to send largest warship, carrier strike group to Indian Ocean next year
Britain to send largest warship, carrier strike group to Indian Ocean next year
Body of missing MiG-29 pilot found 11 days after crash
Body of missing MiG-29 pilot found 11 days after crash
Mamata holds rally on Suvendu’s turf, accuses BJP of trying to break TMC
Mamata holds rally on Suvendu’s turf, accuses BJP of trying to break TMC
Farmers’ protest: From Priyanka Chopra to Sonu Sood l Who said what
Farmers’ protest: From Priyanka Chopra to Sonu Sood l Who said what
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers protest LIVE updatesIndia Covid-19 CasesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs AustraliaCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In