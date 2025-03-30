Menu Explore
PTI |
Mar 30, 2025 10:14 PM IST

Gauhati Press Club seeks law to protect journalists on duty

Guwahati, Following the arrest of a scribe while covering a protest, the members of Gauhati Press Club on Sunday demanded that the government enact a law to protect the journalists on duty.

The organisation held a meeting at the Press Club premises, where many senior journalists took part and expressed their views.

"The meeting discussed the issue of safety and security of journalists. The meeting demanded the enactment of the Protection of Journalists While Working Act," the GPC said in a statement.

They also demanded that the journalist be recognised with a government ID card, an ID card from the institution where he is working and an ID card from a recognised journalist organisation.

"The authorities of the place where the journalist went to collect news should be compensated for any damage caused to him. They also demanded that the law be enforced to ensure that no minister, MLA or any institution or person personally insults the journalist verbally or through social media while going to collect news," it added.

The GPC members demanded basic facilities for journalists, especially for women journalists, while asking the government to make proper arrangements for freelance journalists so that they can continue their services.

"The meeting urged the Press Club to send the demands to the Governor, Chief Minister and authorities of Assam and monitor their implementation. In addition, many of the participants suggested the Press Club initiate a law cell and coordination of press clubs in Assam. The meeting also advocated the formation of an immediate relief cell," the statement said.

Senior journalist Dilwar Hussain Mozumder was arrested by Guwahati Police on Tuesday midnight and Thursday morning in connection with two cases filed by a bank employee and its managing director respectively when he had gone to cover a protest against the alleged scam in ACAB. He has got bail in both cases.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / India News / Gauhati Press Club seeks law to protect journalists on duty
