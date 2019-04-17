Gautam Khaitan gets bail in black money case

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to Gautam Khaitan, who is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate in a black money and money laundering case.

Special judge Arvind Kumar granted him bail on a personal bond of ~25 lakh. The criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was filed by the ED on the basis of a case lodged by the Income Tax Department under provisions of the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.

ED contested Khaitan’s bail plea, arguing that he may hamper the investigation. Khaitan’s counsel Pramod Kumar Dubey and senior advocate Sidharth Luthra said that the investigation in the case was over and ED had already filed a charge sheet on March 25. This is the second bail plea moved by Khaitan, which was dismissed by the court.

While granting bail, the court said it had dismissed the first plea as the matter was “at the stage of investigation” then but the circumstances had since changed.

Michel seeks interim bail for Easter

Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper scam, moved a Delhi court Tuesday seeking 7-day interim bail to celebrate Easter with his family. Special Judge Arvind Kumar directed the CBI and the ED to respond to his application by April 18, when the court will hear the mater.

