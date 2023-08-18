Gehlot announces financial aid of 15 crore for rain-ravaged Himachal Pradesh

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced financial assistance of ₹15 crore for Himachal Pradesh which is currently hit by heavy rains and landslides. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Gehlot wrote, “To help the people suffering from the difficult situation created by heavy rains and landslides in Himachal Pradesh, an assistance of ₹15 crore will be given by the Rajasthan government… We all Rajasthanis are standing with the people of Himachal in these difficult circumstances. I pray to God to keep everyone safe.” Rescue workers remove the debris as a search operation continues in the aftermath of a landslide following torrential rain in Shimla(REUTERS)

Earlier in the day, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel announced financial assistance of ₹11 crore to the flood-hit state.

Himachal Pradesh government on Friday declared the massive damage caused by heavy rains as a state calamity. "Monsoon has caused a lot of damage in the state. We are doing an analysis. Once the monsoon ends, we will start repairing the roads and will work to improve the connectivity," CM Sukhvinder Singh Sikhu said earlier. He added that the state government would require a year to rebuild the infrastructure damage caused by the monsoon. The death toll in rain-battered Himachal Pradesh has risen to 77. 23 of these deaths happened in the three major landslides in Shimla - at the Shiva temple in Summer Hill, in Fagli, and in Krishnanagar, Shimla SP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said.

Since the onset of the monsoon, the hill has been witnessing heavy rainfall. About 220 people died in rain-related incidents and a total of 11,637 houses were partially or completely damaged. Over 600 roads are still closed. About 408 transformers and 149 water supply schemes have been disrupted. The IMD has predicted scattered rainfall in the next four to five days and controlled rainfall in the state until August 25.

(With inputs from agencies)