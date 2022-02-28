Home / India News / Gehlot, Baghel meet Rahul over post-poll plans
Gehlot, Baghel meet Rahul over post-poll plans

  Gehlot, who is the chief minister of Rajasthan, and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Baghel met Rahul Gandhi at his residence in the national capital
Published on Feb 28, 2022 05:42 AM IST
BySachin Saini, Ritesh Mishra, Jaipur/chhattisgarh

With results to assembly elections in five states scheduled just weeks away, senior Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel met party MP Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to discuss the party’s electoral performance, post-poll strategies and management on Sunday.

Gehlot, who is the chief minister of Rajasthan, and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Baghel met Rahul Gandhi at his residence in the national capital

During the meeting, discussions on a long-pending clearance to Rajasthan for mining coal from Parsa East and Kanta Besan in Chhattisgarh were also taken up, functionaries familiar with developments said.

“An assessment of the ongoing elections in five states was done; what will be our situation and what next should be done. And even after the elections…this is also an agenda,” Gehlot told reporters after the meeting.

    Sachin Saini

    Sachin Saini is Principal Correspondent with HT Rajasthan edition. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism.

    Ritesh Mishra

    State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

