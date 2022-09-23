Home / India News / Gehlot confirms Congress president poll bid, Gandhis won't run

Gehlot confirms Congress president poll bid, Gandhis won't run

Updated on Sep 23, 2022 10:16 AM IST

The confirmation comes a day after Congress set the ball rolling for electing its next chief by issuing notification for the poll.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Kunal Gaurav

Rajasthan chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Friday confirmed that he will be running for the top party post. Speaking to reporters, Gehlot said that Rahul Gandhi has made it clear that "no one from the Gandhi family should become the next chief."

"It's decided that I'll contest (for the post of Congress President). I'll fix the date soon (to file his nomination). It's a need for the Opposition to be strong, looking at the current position of the country," Gehlot said.

"I have requested him (Congress MP Rahul Gandhi) multiple times to accept everyone's proposal of becoming the Congress President. He made it clear that no one from the Gandhi family should become the next chief," he added.

Gehlot's confirmation has added to the buzz over the Rajasthan chief minister's office, which the veteran leader may have to vacate in lines with the party's Chintan Shivir reforms that called for “one party, one post”.  When asked if he will resign as chief minister, the Congress leader reiterated that party chiefs don't continue as CM. He, however, shied away from an explicit “no”.

He added that Congress General Secretary Ajay Maken and Sonia Gandhi will decide the further proceedings “if I become the party chief.”

The confirmation comes a day after Congress set the ball rolling for electing its next chief by issuing notification for the poll. A contest for the top party post appears imminent after a gap of over two decades, with Gehlot and Shashi Tharoor looking set for an electoral face-off.

(With ANI inputs)

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 23, 2022
