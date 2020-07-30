Gehlot’s brother skips ED hearing on health grounds

india

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 00:10 IST

New Delhi: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s brother, Agrasain Gehlot, did not appear for questioning before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday citing health issues, people familiar with the matter said. Agrasain Gehlot has now been issued a fresh summons for August 4 while his son, Anupam Gehlot, was questioned on Wednesday, they added.

The agency on Tuesday summoned Agrasain Gehlot to appear before it in Delhi on Wednesday in connection with its probe into alleged money laundering in the export of fertilizers.

ED’s investigation against him in the case is based on a customs department and the directorate of revenue and intelligence probe in 2009 into the export of Muriate of Potash (MOP), a restricted commodity for export under the foreign trade policy. Agrasain Gehlot’s company is suspected to have diverted about 35,000 metric tonnes of MOP valued at Rs 130 crore in the international market.

ED on July 22 conducted raids at his premises apart from several companies and individuals in Rajasthan, Delhi, and West Bengal.

The Congress has linked ED’s actions to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s alleged attempts to topple the Ashok Gehlot government, which is facing a revolt from former deputy chief minister and 18 lawmakers loyal to him. The BJP has rejected the Congress’s allegations.