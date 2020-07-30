e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Gehlot’s brother skips ED hearing on health grounds

Gehlot’s brother skips ED hearing on health grounds

india Updated: Jul 30, 2020 00:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s brother, Agrasain Gehlot, did not appear for questioning before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday citing health issues, people familiar with the matter said. Agrasain Gehlot has now been issued a fresh summons for August 4 while his son, Anupam Gehlot, was questioned on Wednesday, they added.

The agency on Tuesday summoned Agrasain Gehlot to appear before it in Delhi on Wednesday in connection with its probe into alleged money laundering in the export of fertilizers.

ED’s investigation against him in the case is based on a customs department and the directorate of revenue and intelligence probe in 2009 into the export of Muriate of Potash (MOP), a restricted commodity for export under the foreign trade policy. Agrasain Gehlot’s company is suspected to have diverted about 35,000 metric tonnes of MOP valued at Rs 130 crore in the international market.

ED on July 22 conducted raids at his premises apart from several companies and individuals in Rajasthan, Delhi, and West Bengal.

The Congress has linked ED’s actions to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s alleged attempts to topple the Ashok Gehlot government, which is facing a revolt from former deputy chief minister and 18 lawmakers loyal to him. The BJP has rejected the Congress’s allegations.

top news
Ashok Gehlot’s faceoff with governor ends, Rajasthan assembly to meet on August 14
Ashok Gehlot’s faceoff with governor ends, Rajasthan assembly to meet on August 14
Govt junks night curfew under Unlock 3, schools to stay closed
Govt junks night curfew under Unlock 3, schools to stay closed
LIVE: Lockdown in Maharashtra extended till August 31 amid coronavirus outbreak
LIVE: Lockdown in Maharashtra extended till August 31 amid coronavirus outbreak
4G restoration in J&K: Govt to verify reports on L-G GC Murmu’s comment
4G restoration in J&K: Govt to verify reports on L-G GC Murmu’s comment
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
Congrats for Rafale, tweets Rahul Gandhi to IAF; fires 3 questions at Centre
Congrats for Rafale, tweets Rahul Gandhi to IAF; fires 3 questions at Centre
105-year-old woman in Kerala beats Covid-19 in nine days
105-year-old woman in Kerala beats Covid-19 in nine days
Watch: School girls from Gujarat’s Surat discover Earth-bound asteroid
Watch: School girls from Gujarat’s Surat discover Earth-bound asteroid
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In