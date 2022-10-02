Gehlot says MLAs got agitated over ‘new CM name’, skips mentioning Pilot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said it is a new situation in Rajasthan that the MLAs got agitated in the name of a new chief minister, while it is natural that when a chief minister is changed, 80-90% MLAs switch sides. As he was explaining the Rajasthan rebellion that put him out of the race for the Congress president post, he skipped mentioning the name of Sachin Pilot -- who was speculated to succeed him, had he resigned from the CM post to contest in the Congress president election. Also Read: 'Who is SP?' BJP's question on ‘leaked’ photo of Ashok Gehlot's notes

"When a chief minister is changed, 80-90% (MLAs) leave him and switch sides. They turn to the new candidate. I too don't consider it wrong. But it was a new case in Rajasthan where the MLAs got agitated just in the name of the new chief minister,” Gehlot said.

“I was in Jaisalmer. I could not guess but the MLAs sensed who was going to be the new chief minister,” he said.

Last Sunday, Gehlot's loyalist MLAs submitted resignation letters to foil the possibility of Sachin Pilot becoming the chief minister. The Rajasthan crisis of Gehlot versus Pilot resurfaced and finally, Gehlot opted out of the presidency race. He said the high command will decide whether there will be any change of guard in Rajasthan.

“I had already conveyed to madam (Sonia Gandhi) and Ajay Maken in August that it is not necessary that I should be the chief minister. I told them that I am ready to withdraw as CM. I said I will support and campaign because it should be our aim to revive the Congress party,” he said.

Amid the fresh Gehlot versus Pilot episode, a photo of Gehlot's notes apparently against Sachin Pilot which he was jotting down when he was going to meet Sonia Gandhi on Thursday got leaked. That Sachin Pilot will leave the party and has only the support of 18 MLAs were some of the points that he reportedly wrote.

Despite the crisis, Gehlot on Saturday sought suggestions from the people for the next budget, which was interpreted as his hint that he would continue on the CM's chair. However, he said he is just doing his work. "I may be on any post. I am from Rajasthan. I belong to Marwar, to Jodhpur, to Mahamandir. How can I remain away from where I was born? Wherever I am, I will continue to serve Rajasthan till my last breath. What I say carries some meaning," he told. "We will complete five years and I have said the next budget will be presented for students and the youth," Gehlot said.

(With PTI inputs)

