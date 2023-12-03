Gehlot says his govt failed despite working for public. He has a message for BJP

Ashok Gehlot conceded defeat in the Rajasthan assembly election and said the results were unexpected for everyone. Taking the onus of the defeat, the outgoing chief minister of the state which never voted for the incumbent government in the last three decades said the result shows that the Congress was not completely successful in taking its plans to the public. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)

"We humbly accept the mandate given by the people of Rajasthan. This is an unexpected result for everyone. This defeat shows that we were not completely successful in taking our plans, laws and innovations to the public," Gehlot wrote on X.

Wishing the best to the new government, Gehlot said his government failed to come to power despite working for the public. "This does not mean the new government should not work. I would advise them to take forward the welfare work of our government. I thank all the Congress workers who worked hard in this election and express my gratitude to all the voters who believed in us," Gehlot wrote.