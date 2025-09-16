From sarees to Shah Rukh selfies: Prompts to get retro couple shots using Gemini AI

The internet is swooning over a new AI trend — retro-inspired couple portraits created with Nano Banana Labs, powered by Google Gemini 2.5 Flash. From Pinterest-perfect saree drapes to moody, cinematic backdrops, these edits have taken over Instagram and X, redefining how couples capture timeless romance. AI-generated retro couple portrait using Gemini’s Nano Banana prompts(X/@stylelistings)

From grainy yet luminous frames to cinematic shadows, these AI-powered edits are fast becoming the go-to choice for couples wanting portraits that feel like they belong in an old movie reel.

Viral prompts behind the trend

Popular tech and lifestyle blogger @StyleListings on X (formerly Twitter) sparked the frenzy by sharing a series of AI prompts that recreate classic ’40s–’90s inspired portraits. Her post read: “Gemini Prompts for couples. Just upload your picture and copy-paste the prompt!”

Some of the most-shared prompts include:

Prompt 1: A walking-glance-back scene featuring a woman in an off-white saree with a red blouse, her partner holding her saree pallu against an old wooden door with moody shadows.

Prompt 2: A romantic close-up of a couple against a plain wall — she in a red saree with wavy curls, he in a white kurta — bathed in dramatic light and shadow.

Another creator, @ShreyaYadav___, shared her own set of viral ideas:

Prompt 3: A leafy, autumn scene with a girl in a black saree reading a book while her partner gently adjusts her hair.

Prompt 4: A mysterious frame featuring a brown saree, curls with a tucked flower, and a suited partner standing against a solid wall in cinematic lighting.

Prompt 5: A cozy embrace with a floral backdrop for a dreamy, romantic vibe.

Celebrity Selfies Get the AI Treatment

The craze doesn’t stop with vintage couple shots. Creators are now using Gemini Nano Banana to generate selfies with their favorite celebrities.

Instagram user @_vinayshakya went viral after posting an AI-edited selfie with Shah Rukh Khan, complete with London’s Big Ben in the background. His simple prompt? “Make this photo a selfie with Shahrukh Khan in London Big Ben.”

Soon after, Instagram creator @moms_littleworld22 shared her own SRK selfie — even offering a step-by-step tutorial for followers:

Download the Gemini app.

Start a new chat.

Add your image.

Select ‘create images 🍌’.

Paste your prompt.

Her personal prompt: “Add Shahrukh Khan taking a selfie with me.”

Sarees take centre stage

Alongside couple portraits, Gemini’s saree edits have sparked their own viral wave. Users are uploading regular selfies and transforming them into glamorous saree portraits — ranging from classic cotton drapes to Bollywood-style chiffon looks. The hashtag #GeminiSareeTrend is trending across Instagram and X, with many calling it a “digital trial room” for experimenting with styles, colors, and aesthetics.

Creators say the saree prompts work especially well for both retro and modern vibes — letting users try everything from Satyajit Ray-style monochromes to Karan Johar-inspired glamour shots.

5 prompts you could try to get the perfect saree retro image

Prompt 1: “Transform this photo into a retro portrait. The woman is wearing a soft cotton off-white saree with a red border, paired with minimal gold jewellery, styled with a neat bun and gajra flowers. Background: an old Haveli courtyard with warm sunlight.”

Prompt 2: “Create a cinematic Bollywood-inspired portrait. The woman drapes a flowing chiffon saree in pastel blue, hair left open with soft curls. Add dreamy lighting, lens flare, and a mountain backdrop for a romantic Yash Raj film vibe.”

Prompt 3: “Make this a vintage black-and-white portrait. The woman is styled in a silk saree with bold eyeliner and retro waves. Place her against a 1950s-style photo studio backdrop with grainy film texture.”

Prompt 4: “Turn this image into a modern editorial look. The woman wears a metallic silver saree with a structured blouse, posing confidently on a fashion runway with dramatic lighting.”

Prompt 5: “Convert this into a festive portrait. The woman is in a bright red Banarasi saree, adorned with heavy jewellery, standing in front of a decorated mandap with glowing diyas.”