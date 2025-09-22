Gemini AI photo edit: 8 prompts to get the best Dandiya, Garba or Durga Puja look

This Navratri, fashion lovers are turning to Google Gemini AI’s Nano Banana feature to create professional-looking festive portraits. Social media is buzzing with a fresh trend as people turn to Google’s Gemini AI tool, Nano Banana, to transform their everyday photos into stunning Navratri-themed portraits. From high-energy Garba shots to Durga Puja elegance, Gemini AI edits can help make them all(AI generated)

From traditional ghaghra cholis and embroidered kurtas to modern Indo-Western fusion looks, users are creating dazzling edits that look straight out of a professional fashion shoot. The AI-powered portraits have become the latest way to showcase festive spirit, blending fashion with cutting-edge technology.

From Durga Puja elegance to high-energy Garba shots, the right prompt can instantly transform your photo into a 4K cinematic festival portrait.

Here are the best prompts to get that perfect festive look, using Gemini AI

Best Prompts for Durga Puja Looks

1. The Classic Red & White Saree

Prompt:

“Create a 4K HD realistic Durga Puja portrait. Woman wearing a red and white saree with traditional jewellery and festive makeup. The background should have diyas and a temple-style backdrop with soft golden lighting. Add subtle film grain for a cinematic effect.”

2. The Retro 90s Vibe

Prompt:

“Create a retro vintage grainy but bright image of the reference picture draped in an off-white saree with a red border and little red prints. Straight wavy hair, windy environment, and a Durga Maa statue in a pandal. Must feel like a ’90s movie still.”

3. The Devotional Glow

Prompt:

“4K HD portrait of a woman in traditional saree, wearing intricate gold jewellery with a red bindi, holding a decorated plate with flowers. Background: blurred Durga Maa statue with diyas and lights.”

Durga Puja preparation has already started across India(AI generated)

Best Prompts for Dandiya Night Looks

1. The Dynamic Dance Shot

Prompt:

“Transform my photo into a cinematic Dandiya night shot. I am mid-dance, holding colourful Dandiya sticks, with motion blur around me. Setting: lively Garba circle, bright festive lights, glowing lanterns, warm and joyful lighting.”

2. The Royal Garba Portrait

Prompt:

“Create a full-length elegant portrait of me in a jewel-toned embroidered outfit (sapphire blue/emerald green). Pose with a traditional brass pot or ornate dandiya stick. Background: temple courtyard with marigold garlands and fairy lights. Mood: regal and serene.”

With the right prompt, you can transform your selfie into the perfect Dandiya shot using AI.(AI generated)

3. The Artistic Fusion Look

Prompt:

“Generate an artistic Indo-Western portrait. Outfit: sleek jacket or bold draped scarf, modern patterns. Background: urban rooftop with city skyline, floating lanterns, and festive motifs. Lighting: dramatic, cool-toned.”

4. The Festive Friends Photo

Prompt:

“Joyful group photo with friends, all holding colourful dandiya sticks. Dressed in vibrant traditional attire. Setting: crowded Garba ground with live band. Bright and cheerful atmosphere.”

5. The Close-Up Beauty Shot

Prompt:

“Close-up festive portrait with golden lighting. Eyes highlighted with bold liner, glowing skin, and maang tikka. Intricate jewellery framing the face. Background softly blurred with festive decorations.”

How Gemini's Nano Banana tool broke the internet

Gemini’s Nano Banana model, launched just last month, has already become a social media phenomenon. Initially popular for turning selfies into 3D models and retro Bollywood edits, the AI is now powering Navratri celebrations in a whole new way.

As one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “I didn’t need a studio shoot this year — Gemini gave me the perfect Dandiya night look in seconds!”

With Navratri starting today, expect your feeds to be filled with dazzling AI-crafted portraits, capturing the joy, colour, and energy of Garba nights like never before.