‘Gen Z has reposed faith in BJP's development’: PM Modi cites BMC win at Bengal rally

"Yesterday in Maharashtra, the BJP has got historic win in the civic polls. Especially in capital Mumbai and in one of the world's largest civic bodies, BJP has registered a record win in the BMC polls. Recently, in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram, the BJP got its first mayor," PM Modi told the gathering.

While speaking at a rally in West Bengal, where elections are due in March–April, PM Modi cited the recent BJP's wins in BMC polls and Thiruvananthapuram civic elections to highlight BJP's acceptance across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said people in India, especially the Gen Z, have reposed their faith in BJP's development model.

“So, the places considered impossible for BJP's win earlier are now getting abundant support. This shows the extent to which the country's voters and the Gen Z have confidence in the BJP,” he added.

The prime minister's rally in Bengal comes as the party is trying to make inroads in the state, where in the last election, the party emerged as the second largest in the assembly polls of 2021.

He also coined a new political slogan for Bengal, declaring "Paltano darkar, chayee BJP sarkar"- a clarion call for change and a clear pitch for a BJP-led government in the state.

The prime minister also flagged off India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train between Howrah and Guwahati, and launched several rail and road infrastructure projects worth ₹3,250 crore in West Bengal.