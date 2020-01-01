e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
Home / India News / In first message, CDS General Bipin Rawat outlines his role with a new math equation

In first message, CDS General Bipin Rawat outlines his role with a new math equation

As CDS, General Rawat will be the principal military adviser to the defence minister on all matters related to the tri-services.

india Updated: Jan 01, 2020 10:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Gen Bipin Rawat took charge as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff on January 1, 2020.
Gen Bipin Rawat took charge as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff on January 1, 2020.(HT Photo )
         

General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday took charge as country’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

“The CDS has a task cut out: To make all three services work in a cohesive manner. We will work as team,” General Rawat said after taking charge.

“As team, we will work towards a goal where 1+1+1 is either five or seven, and not three. What I mean is, the synergised effort should not be the sum of the whole, it should be much more. And we have to achieve that through integration,” he added.

The CDS will also have to focus on better utilisation of resources and joint training, General Rawat said.

Also Watch l Outgoing Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat gets farewell, to take over as CDS 

When asked about allegations that armed forces are being politicised, General Rawat said, “We stay very far away from politics. We have to work according to the directions of the government in power.”

As Chief of Defence Staff, General Rawat will be the principal military adviser to the defence minister on all matters related to the tri-services.

Before taking charge, General Rawat received the ceremonial guard of honour and paid tributes at the National War Memorial.

General Rawat demitted office as the Army chief on Tuesday after serving at the post for three years. “My head feels lighter today,” General Rawat said,

Experts say the principal challenge for the country’s first CDS will be to integrate the armed forces into the government edifice to enable them to participate fully in decision-making. Another key responsibility would be to facilitate the restructuring of military commands for optimal utilisation of resources by bringing about jointness in operations.

tags
top news
In first message, CDS Gen Rawat outlines his role with a new math equation
In first message, CDS Gen Rawat outlines his role with a new math equation
India okays new ground rules for airlines that could end stand-off with US
India okays new ground rules for airlines that could end stand-off with US
2 soldiers killed in exchange of fire with terrorists along LoC: Army
2 soldiers killed in exchange of fire with terrorists along LoC: Army
‘We keep ourselves away from politics’: CDS General Bipin Rawat
‘We keep ourselves away from politics’: CDS General Bipin Rawat
Cong leader booked for speech against PM Modi; BJP wants him arrested
Cong leader booked for speech against PM Modi; BJP wants him arrested
Postponement of Modi-Abe meet nixed 5G test-bed trial
Postponement of Modi-Abe meet nixed 5G test-bed trial
From shopping to banking: Be ready for these 10 changes in 2020
From shopping to banking: Be ready for these 10 changes in 2020
Metro Matters | The nuts and bolts of Delhi’s new Electric Vehicle policy
Metro Matters | The nuts and bolts of Delhi’s new Electric Vehicle policy
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanNew Year 2020Sourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatPAN Aadhaar LinkRohit SharmaChandrayaan-3Nitish Kumar

don't miss

latest news

india news