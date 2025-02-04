Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

German national arrested with drugs worth 23.95 lakh in North Goa

PTI |
Feb 04, 2025 01:36 PM IST

Sebastian Hesler, a German national on a tourist visa in Goa, was arrested for possessing drugs worth ₹23.95 lakh, including LSD and ganja.

Police have arrested a 45-year-old German national after seizing drugs valued at 23.95 lakh from his possession in North Goa district, an official said on Tuesday.

After a raid at his leased property late Monday night, two kilogrammes of ganja, ketamine powder, ketamine liquid, and LSD blot sheets totalling <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>23,95,000 were taken from his possession, the officer added.(Pexels/representative)
After a raid at his leased property late Monday night, two kilogrammes of ganja, ketamine powder, ketamine liquid, and LSD blot sheets totalling 23,95,000 were taken from his possession, the officer added.(Pexels/representative)

The accused, Sebastian Hesler, was staying in Goa on a tourist visa since November last year, Superintendent of Police (ANC) Tikam Singh Verma said at a press conference.

LSD blot papers, ketamine powder, ketamine liquid and two kg of ganja, collectively valued at 23,95,000, were seized from his possession following a raid at his rented premises late Monday night, the official said.

Also read: Manipur CM lauds Assam CM Himanta's strong action against poppy farming, drugs

Last month, Goa's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested a West Bengal native, named Agni Sengupta, for possession of a commercial quantity of MDMA and a variable quantity of cocaine valued at 7.5 lakh.

During the investigation into the case (drug seizure from Sengupta), and the subsequent intelligence gathered through human and technical surveillance, the ANC zeroed-in on the German national, the official said.

Also read: Cocaine worth 16 crore seized from Brazilian who ingested in capsules for smuggling

After a week-long surveillance, the ANC late Monday night raided the German national's rented premises at Small Vagator village in North Goa where he was found in possession of the drugs, he said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Delhi Election 2025 at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Delhi Election 2025 at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On