Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cocaine worth 16 crore seized from Brazilian who ingested in capsules for smuggling

ByManish Kumar Pathak
Feb 03, 2025 07:14 AM IST

A Brazilian national was arrested at Mumbai Airport for smuggling 1.65 kg of cocaine in capsules, with a market value of ₹16.49 crore.

MUMBAI: A Brazilian national who arrived from Paris at Mumbai Airport was arrested by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department and produced before court on Sunday for allegedly smuggling cocaine. The accused, Fernando Jeronimo Santos Da Silva, allegedly carried 170 capsules containing cocaine, with a total net weight 1.65 kg via ingestion and in his body cavities. The contraband, now seized by the AIU, had an illicit market value of around 16.49 crore.

Cocaine worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16 crore seized from Brazilian who ingested in capsules for smuggling
Cocaine worth 16 crore seized from Brazilian who ingested in capsules for smuggling

The accused was allegedly found to be a part of an international smuggling racket and further investigation is going on to trace his accomplices.

According to an AIU official, the team had been keeping a close watch on the passengers for a few days and intercepted the accused passenger, Da Silva, based on suspicions on Tuesday. When the officers checked his personal baggage, nothing was found. However, they noticed he was feeling uneasy. During interrogation, he confessed to ingesting the contraband in the form of capsules, which was causing him pain in his lower abdomen. When he asked to use washroom, a Customs official escorted him. Da Silva purged a total of 26 capsules in pellet form. One of the capsules was cut open and its white contents examined. After a test, it was confirmed to be cocaine, said the official.

Later that day, he was admitted to JJ Hospital, where he purged 144 more capsules between Tuesday and Saturday. All capsules were similarly examined and were tested positive for cocaine.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On