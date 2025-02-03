MUMBAI: A Brazilian national who arrived from Paris at Mumbai Airport was arrested by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department and produced before court on Sunday for allegedly smuggling cocaine. The accused, Fernando Jeronimo Santos Da Silva, allegedly carried 170 capsules containing cocaine, with a total net weight 1.65 kg via ingestion and in his body cavities. The contraband, now seized by the AIU, had an illicit market value of around ₹16.49 crore. Cocaine worth ₹ 16 crore seized from Brazilian who ingested in capsules for smuggling

The accused was allegedly found to be a part of an international smuggling racket and further investigation is going on to trace his accomplices.

According to an AIU official, the team had been keeping a close watch on the passengers for a few days and intercepted the accused passenger, Da Silva, based on suspicions on Tuesday. When the officers checked his personal baggage, nothing was found. However, they noticed he was feeling uneasy. During interrogation, he confessed to ingesting the contraband in the form of capsules, which was causing him pain in his lower abdomen. When he asked to use washroom, a Customs official escorted him. Da Silva purged a total of 26 capsules in pellet form. One of the capsules was cut open and its white contents examined. After a test, it was confirmed to be cocaine, said the official.

Later that day, he was admitted to JJ Hospital, where he purged 144 more capsules between Tuesday and Saturday. All capsules were similarly examined and were tested positive for cocaine.