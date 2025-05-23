Germany backs India's right to defend itself against terror: ‘Appalled by Pahalgam attack’

Germany on Friday backed India's fight against terror under Operation Sindoor and said India had every right to defend itself against terrorism, adding that they were “appalled” by the April 2022 Pahalgam attack, in which gunmen killed 26 civilians. German foreign minister Johann Wadephul and EAM S Jaishankar shake hands following talks in Berlin, Germany, May 23.(REUTERS)

German foreign minister Johann Wadephul, while addressing a joint briefing EAM Jaishankar in Berlin on Friday, said Germany and India have been fostering a regular dialogue on the fight against terrorism for years, and that they “intend to intensify it further”.

"We were appalled by the brutal terrorist attack on India on the 22nd of April. We condemned this attack on civilians in the strongest terms. Our deepest sympathy goes out to all victims and their families. After military attacks on both sides, India, of course, has every right to defend itself against terrorism. The fact that the truce is now in place is something we appreciate very much. What is important now is that this truce remains stable, that dialogue can happen in order to find bilateral solutions for that conflict, taking into account the vital interests of both sides. Germany and India have been fostering a regular dialogue on the fight against terrorism for years, and we intend to intensify it further," news agency ANI quoted Johann Wadephul as saying.

"Germany will support any fight against terrorism. Terrorism must never have a place in the world, anywhere, and this is why we will support everyone who fights and has to fight terrorism. We very much appreciate that a ceasefire has been reached, and we hope that there will be a solution soon," the German foreign minister added.

Jaishankar says India won't give in to 'nuclear blackmail'

External affairs minister S Jaishankar, at the same press briefing, sent out a strong message to Pakistan and said “India will never give in to nuclear blackmail.”

Jaishankar is on an official visit to the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany from May 19 to 24 reiterated India's position on zero tolerance against terrorism.

"I come to Berlin in the immediate aftermath of India responding to the Pahalgam terror attack. India has zero tolerance for terrorism. India will never give in to nuclear blackmail, and India will deal with Pakistan purely bilaterally. There should be no confusion in any quarter in that regard. We also value Germany's understanding that every nation has the right to defend itself against terrorism," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar added that the German government had conveyed its understanding that every country had the right to defend itself against terror.

"We had a conversation on the 7th of May, which is when we initiated our operations. It was a very understanding and positive conversation. And quite honestly, even before that, the German government had expressed solidarity. The minister very clearly conveyed Germany's understanding that every nation has a right to defend itself against terrorism," Jaishankar stated.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin and conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's best wishes.