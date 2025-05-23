S Jaishankar says 'most notorious terrorists operate from Pakistan's big cities, in broad daylight'

External affairs minister S Jaishankar didn’t hold back as he took a strong swipe at Pakistan over its links to terrorism. In an interview with Dutch newspaper De Volkskrant on Thursday, he dismissed the idea that Islamabad is unaware of terror networks operating from its soil. Jaishankar advised that the world should not go along with the narrative that Pakistan is unaware of what is going on.(X/@DrSJaishankar)

Jaishankar said the Pakistani state and its army are both involved in terrorism. The external affairs minister was in the Netherlands, India's second-largest trading partner in the European Union, on a diplomatic trip to strengthen India-Dutch ties.

He hailed the Indian armed forces' Operation Sindoor and said that the nation "deserves appreciation for its action against terror".

However, right from the beginning, the EAM stated that "let's not pretend that Pakistan is not involved". He reiterated India's stance against terrorism, saying that the country wants a definitive end to this phenomenon.

When asked about his previous statement of terming Pakistan as an "epicentre of terrorism", Jaishankar said, "I am not suggesting that, I am stating that" (Islamabad backs terrorist groups active in its motherland).

"Suppose that there were large military centres in the middle of a city like Amsterdam where tens of thousands of people gathered for military training, would you say that your government knows nothing about that? Of course not," he told the Dutch daily.

Pakistan state, army involved

Further, he advised that the world should not go along with the narrative that Pakistan is unaware of what is going on.

"The most notorious terrorists on the United Nations (UN) sanctions list are all in Pakistan. They operate in the big cities, in broad daylight. Their addresses are known. Their activities are known. Their mutual contacts are known. So let's not pretend that Pakistan is not involved. The state is involved. The army is up to its neck in it," Jaishankar said.

The external affairs minister also agreed that the ceasefire understanding, reached on May 10, has put an end to the military actions India and Pakistan were taking against each other "for now".

Jaishankar's warning to Pakistan

However, Jaishankar warned that if terrorist attacks from Pakistan continue, "there will be consequences. The Pakistanis must understand that very well".

Jaishankar also clarified that for India, the issue of terrorism and that of Jammu and Kashmir are completely separate matters. For India, he said, "terrorism is an independent, completely unacceptable international crime that should not be condoned or justified".

He recalled the terrorist attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on April 22 that killed 26 people, mostly civilians. "The terrorists targeted the vibrant tourism industry in Jammu and Kashmir with their attack. So they are prepared to destroy things in Kashmir for their own, very limited, selfish purposes. They also deliberately gave the attack a very religious tint. The world should not accept such practices," Jaishankar added.

Kashmir issue will be worked out with Pak

Noting that Jammu and Kashmir joined India when the nation and Pakistan separated in 1947, Jaishankar affirmed New Delhi's stance that "the illegal occupiers should return their illegally occupied parts to the rightful owner. And that is us".

Responding to a question on whether India would take up US President Donald Trump on his offer to mediate the Kashmir issue, Jaishankar reaffirmed that the matter is bilateral. "As I said, this is something that we will do together with Pakistan," he stated.

Trump had openly claimed credit for brokering a ceasefire deal between India and Pakistan, who were engaged in intense cross-border fighting after Operation Sindoor on May 7. He had stated that with the leverage of more "trade" with both countries, he significantly influenced the two into taking the deal.

Trump also offered to mediate the Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan.

However, India has consistently refuted Trump's claims and also denied any sort of involvement of a third party in the Kashmir issue.

Jaishankar's stern words against terrorism only reiterated India and the central government's position. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday issued a warning to Pakistan and terrorists, saying that if anyone tries to wipe off the vermilion of this nation's daughters, then they will be 'turned into dust'.

He said that Operation Sindoor is the new form of justice, the new form of response India will give to terrorism.