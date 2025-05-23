Amit Shah on Operation Sindoor: ‘We hit terrorists, but Pakistan took it personally’

Union home minister Amit Shah, while speaking at the BSF Investiture ceremony on Friday, praised the armed forces for their strong response to terrorism and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading the charge in giving a befitting reply to Pakistan and avenging the lives lost in terror attacks. Amit Shah also praised the armed forces for carrying out Op Sindoor.(PTI)

“Operation Sindoor is when our Prime Minister's strong political will, accurate information from our intelligence gathering agencies and the army's amazing display of lethality came together. Operation Sindoor is formed when all three come together,” news agency ANI quoted Amit Shah as saying.

The home minister said Pakistan had sponsored terrorists for several years, due to which India had suffered from attacks and had not adequately responded to the neighbouring nation.

“In 2014, Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, a government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party was formed and the first big attack was on our soldiers in Uri, they dared to burn them alive and we did the work of giving a befitting reply to the terrorists by entering the terrorist hideouts for the first time by doing surgical strikes immediately after Uri,” said Amit Shah.

Pakistan has proved it sponsors terrorism, says Amit Shah

Amit Shah stated that Pakistan had tipped its hand when they considered an attack on terrorists as an attack on their nation during Operation Sindoor.

Shah said, "We believed that we had attacked the terrorists but Pakistan proved that it sponsors terrorism. Pakistan, considering the attack on terrorists as an attack on itself. When the Pakistani army tried to attack our civilian bases and our military establishments, the Indian army gave a strong reply. It demonstrated their firepower by attacking their airbases."

The Union home minister also lauded the armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor which avenged the deaths of the 26 civilians who died during the Pahalgam terror attack.

He said, "In Pahalgam, innocent people were killed by ascertaining their religion in front of their families by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. Operation Sindoor is the answer to the attack and today the world is praising the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces."