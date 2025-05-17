For the first time since Independence, our military crossed 100 km into Pakistan: Amit Shah in Gujarat

Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Indian armed forces carried out a historic operation by crossing 100 kilometres inside Pakistani territory during Operation Sindoor, destroying multiple terror camps and sending a strong message that attacks on India’s people will not be tolerated. Amit Shah is on two-day visit to his home state of Gujarat from May 17, focusing on development initiatives in his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency(@AmitShah)

“For the first time since Independence, our military crossed 100 kilometres into Pakistan and dismantled terror camps. They went deep into Pakistan-occupied areas — Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bahawalpur, Muridke — and gave a befitting reply that echoed with power. Today, the whole world is watching us with awe, and Pakistan is watching us with fear,” Shah said, addressing a gathering in Gandhinagar.

He is on a two-day visit to his home state of Gujarat from May 17, focusing on development initiatives in his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. On Saturday he inaugurated and laid foundation stones for multiple projects worth ₹702 crore in Gandhinagar.

In his address, Shah that many international terrorist operations were rooted in Siyal Kot camp and various other hideouts. “Through the decisive echo of our bombs, we delivered a clear message to them all – any harm to our people, any terrorist activity will be met with an even stronger response," Shah said.

He said that Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the brutal Pahalgam terror attack where civilians, including tourists, were targeted and killed based on their religion. “Pakistani terrorists attacked our citizens and unarmed tourists. They were asked to identify themselves by their religion and were shot in front of their families. It was a cowardly and inhuman act. India responded, and responded in accordance with its values,” he said.

Shah said Indian forces destroyed the headquarters of Pakistan-backed groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, along with nine other training camps where terrorists were being prepared to infiltrate into India. “We reduced their entire network to ashes. Arms depots, hideouts, and training camps — all were destroyed.”

He said Pakistan did not stop even after over 100 terrorists were neutralized. “On May 8, the Pakistan military attacked our people across the western border — from Kutch to Kashmir. But under Modiji, our air defence system has been strengthened so much that not a single missile or drone could fall on Indian soil,” Shah asserted.

In retaliation, India struck back hard on May 9. “We hit 15 locations — only military targets — including Noor Khan airbase, Sargodha, Sukkur airbase, and Malir Cantonment in Karachi. Civilians were not harmed — but our message was clear: if Indians are put to harm, the reply will be mightier.”

He listed the surgical strikes after the Uri attack and air strikes following Pulwama, before highlighting Operation Sindoor as the response to the Pahalgam incident. Shah said that the security experts across the world are stunned by Indian military capabilities.

"We have demonstrated that our missiles are unstoppable. The global community is now analyzing this operation, viewing India's military capabilities with newfound admiration,” according to Shah.

In his speech Shah traced the shift in India’s counter-terrorism stance to 2014, when Modi became Prime Minister. “Earlier, terrorists from Pakistan would attack us using bombs, and there would be no response. But after 2014, that changed,” he said.

He credited Prime Minister Modi’s leadership for giving India the courage to respond firmly to cross-border terrorism and praised the enhanced coordination and technological advancement of the armed forces.

“Those who believed they could intimidate us with atomic bomb threats failed to do so. Our Navy, Air Force, and Army delivered a powerful and decisive response," he said.