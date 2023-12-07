'Don't say aadarniya Modiji': PM Narendra Modi tells BJP MPs at parliamentary party meeting

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged BJP MPs not to address him as ‘Modiji or aadarniya(respected) Modiji’. Addressing parliamentarians at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) parliamentary party meeting in the national capital, the Prime Minister said adding adjectives before or after his name could create a distance between him and the people of the country. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by BJP National President JP Nadda during the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting.(PTI)

PM Modi reportedly said he was an ordinary worker of the party and the masses consider him a part of their families, an MP present at the meeting told HT. He urged the MPs to think of him as one of them.

"I am a small karyakarta of the party and people think that I am part of their family. Don’t add adjectives like Shri or adaraniya as people think of me as one of them and as Modi." he is learnt to have told the BJP MPs.

PM Modi attributed the party's victory in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh to "team spirit". He is learnt to have urged the MPs to surge forward with a collective spirit.

The lawmaker said PM Modi told them that the BJP had become a preferred party because of its governance model.

He also said that due to the party's pro-governance stance, the BJP negated anti-incumbency. He said the party gets elected for the second consecutive time 57 percent, the Congress 20 percent. For the regional parties, this percentage is 49 percent, he said.

He also urged the MPs to participate in the upcoming Viksit Bharat Yatra, which seeks to take the message of government schemes and programmes to the masses.

Days after he flew in one, PM Modi praised the Made-In-India Tejas fighter aircraft. He said the Make in India initiative is being talked about globally. He also emphasized promoting indigenous production and manufacturing.

The BJP scored landslide victories in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, months ahead of the 2024 general elections. The party also improved its performance in Telangana and Mizoram.

Reported by Smriti Kak Ramachandran