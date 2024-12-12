Menu Explore
NIA arrests Assam resident over suspected links with Jaish-e-Mohammed

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Dec 12, 2024 03:16 PM IST

In a joint operation with the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police, the NIA conducted raids in various parts of Goalpara and interrogated several individuals

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a person from Assam’s Goalpara district over suspected links with Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM).

The operation was conducted in the late hours of Wednesday. (Representative file photo)
In a joint operation with the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police, the NIA conducted raids in various parts of Goalpara and interrogated several individuals.

During a raid in Goalpara’s Tukura village, they arrested one imam named Sahanur Alom from a mosque, people aware of the developments revealed.

The operation was conducted in the late hours of Wednesday and along with Sahanur, two more locals were detained for interrogations.

According to the people aware of the developments, Sahanur’s name was revealed before the NIA by another person who was arrested for JEM links from Goalpara in October this year.

On October 5, NIA arrested ten individuals from Assam for their alleged links with Pakistan-based terrorist groups and nine of them were from Goalpara.

