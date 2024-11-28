Terror-gangster syndicate: NIA conducts searches at nine locations in Punjab, Haryana, UP

In a massive crackdown in the terror-gangster nexus case, The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches on the premises linked with associates of Davinder Bambiha syndicate at nine locations in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The searches were part of NIA’s continuous crackdown on terror outfits engaged in criminal conspiracies to smuggle terrorist hardware, such as arms, ammunition, narcotics, explosives etc, into India. (HT File)

NIA teams conducted searches on premises of suspects in the terror-gangster syndicate case in Palwal, Faridabad and Gurugram districts of Haryana, Jalandhar district of Punjab, and Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh.

A host of incriminating materials, including mobiles, digital devices, banking transactions and property related documents, were seized during the searches, said an official spokesperson.

NIA investigations in a registered in 2023 on the directions of the ministry of home affairs show large-scale attempts by these organisations and terrorists to raise funds for carrying out terror acts on the Indian soil, the spokesperson said.

Bawana gang member’s

house raided in Jind

Jind: A team of the NIA raided the residence of a member of the Neeraj Bawana gang at Rambir Colony in Jind on Wednesday, police said.

Dinesh, who has been serving a jail term in Tihar for the past 10 years, faces several serious charges, including murder and violations of the Arms Act.

According to station house officer (SHO) Manish, the NIA requested police assistance early in the morning.

The NIA team, consisting of 12 members, arrived at Dinesh’s house at 4.30 am where his mother Bala Devi and younger brother Deepesh reside, he said. After five-and-half hours of search operation, the NIA team seized Bala Devi’s mobile, the house registry and copies of bank accounts, the SHO said.

Both Deepesh and Bala Devi claimed they had no contact with Dinesh who has been forced out of their home, police said.

While Dinesh’s father passed away years ago, one of his brothers, Johnny, lives in Italy.

People familiar with the development said Dinesh was granted parole from Delhi’s Tihar Jail in 2019, but he went absconding for several years before being apprehended by the police last year. He has since been lodged in Tihar Jail.

(With PTI inputs)