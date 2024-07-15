50-year-old businessman shot dead in Assam’s Goalpara district: Police

A 50-year-old businessman was killed in Assam’s Goalpara district after a group of unknown people shot him on Sunday evening, police said. The businessman identified as Ashok Goel was returning home from Guwahati along with his son. (Representative file photo)

The incident happened at around 8:30pm on NH-17 near Kalyanpur village, a few kilometres from Goalpara town.

The businessman identified as Ashok Goel was returning home from Guwahati along with his son.

Police said that Goel was taken to Goalpara Civil Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

“The reason behind the attack is yet to be established but according to the initial investigation, it looks like a robbery attempt,” police said.

Police said that they have recovered a 7.65mm pistol from the site. They said that there could be the involvement of a group of 4-5 people.

Officials said that Goel’s family members had informed them about an attempted robbery at their house recently where a group of dacoits tried to enter their house by breaking doors.

The statement of the son has been recorded.

According to him, a group of bikers followed their car, and they stopped in front of the vehicle after overtaking.

“They took out a gun and asked us to give everything we have. When my father tried to confront them, they suddenly shot him and fled,” Nayan said.

Also Read: Bengaluru man kills lover’s three-year-old son for ‘interrupting’ private time, arrested: Report

During the process, Nayan was also injured, however, it was not due to bullet injuries, according to the police. He received treatment at Goalpara Civil Hospital and was released later.

Goel was a resident of Boro Bazaar area of Goalpara and owned a transport company.

Officials said that the body has been sent for postmortem and a case has been registered in Goalpara Sadar police station, however, none of the accused have been identified yet.

Dhubri MP Rkibul Hussain visited the house of the deceased on Monday and posted a condolence message.

“Saddened by the tragic death of Ashok Goel in Goalpara. Today, I visited his residence to console the family and check on his injured son. Praying for his soul and urging the government to swiftly bring the culprits to justice”, he wrote on his official X account.