Germany sees Putin visit as opportunity for reminder to end Ukraine war: Envoy to India

Germany perceives President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to India as a good opportunity for New Delhi to remind the Russian leader to stop the war in Ukraine and to discuss a strategy to end the fighting, German ambassador Philipp Ackermann has said. German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann with external affairs minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi. (X)

During an exclusive interview, Ackermann also spoke about Germany’s support for a closer defence and security partnership between India and the European Union (EU) ahead of a summit with the 27-member bloc in January, as well as growing security ties between New Delhi and Berlin, including the conclusion of a submarine deal.

Q. Europe, especially Germany and France, has been clear Russia is blocking efforts for a lasting peace in Ukraine. Russian President Putin is set to visit India. How do Germany and Europe look at this visit and do you think India has a role to play in ending the conflict?

A: First of all, I think we have to acknowledge there is some movement now in the peace talks. The Americans have put something on the table, a plan that doesn’t fulfil the expectations of many, but at least it’s a start. I think it’s a good sign that we are now discussing this plan. However, it needs to be amended very clearly and needs to be negotiated, so I don’t see the solution coming very soon. The noises we hear from Russia are not very reassuring. I don’t see that the Russian side has really engaged actively and constructively in these talks.

President Putin’s visit to India is one of the very few visits he pays to another country. That’s maybe a good opportunity. India enjoys good relations with Europe and the US but also with Russia. I think there is no harm in reminding the Russian President that it would be better to stop this war sooner rather than later. I think in these circumstances, there is an ample opportunity to sit at a table and discuss the strategy for how to come to an end.

Q. There is a growing perception the US is stepping back from the security of Europe and Ukraine. Security and defence cooperation is also a key part of the upcoming India-EU Summit. Your views.

A: I wouldn’t say we see the withdrawal of US security guarantees for Europe as of now. What we have seen is a very clear expectation from the US that Europe spends more for its own security. It’s a good argument because for many years we haven’t spent as much as we could have. Europe feels under threat now and much more than it ever did. You have seen the intrusion of airspace through planes and drones everywhere, drones with lights switched on. It’s an obvious provocation that needs to be perceived as a threat. Therefore, many European countries, including Germany, have decided to spend a lot more on defence, up to 5% of GDP. We are still very convinced that the very important alliance between the US and Europe will not cease to exist in the near future.

The India-EU Summit is going to be very important for two reasons. One is the free trade agreement (FTA) that everyone is hoping will be done. And there is the new security and defence partnership.

Q. Are there concerns that Putin’s visit can cast a shadow on the India-EU Summit?

A: I would say Europe understands very well that countries have different relations with other countries. We feel threatened by Russia. India doesn’t feel threatened by Russia. It’s national interest that leads India to deal with Russia in a more constructive way. We accept it and we understand it. We also think that when dealing with Russia, you should not forget what Russia does in eastern Europe. That’s our wish and hope that the Indian side keeps it in mind when dealing with Russia.

Putting that aside, I would say India and Europe have developed such a strong bond right now that I don’t see a big danger in the run-up to the India-EU Summit. I think we’ll have a great summit with great outcomes. The FTA is a game changer in many ways. I would say it’s great for our business and economy. It will change our view on India and it will change our investments in India. But the same is valid for defence – we are in the midst of negotiating a submarine deal with India and we have increased our defence cooperation considerably over the years. That means Europe considers India as a very strong partner and a very strong ally when it comes to the defence of the international rules-based order.

The government is not in the negotiations [for the submarine deal], it’s the companies. Once they settle on a price, then we start a government agreement escorting this deal. I say this with due caution, but I am pretty confident that in the next few weeks or so we’ll start negotiating this government agreement.

Q. Would that be possibly one of the outcomes of the planned visit of the German Chancellor next year?

A: We hope the Chancellor will come very soon and I think there is a fair chance that he does. I would not be surprised if that matter comes to the table when the leaders talk. But of course, government-to-government is a very precise, extremely technical arrangement, so it’s not something that the two leaders will negotiate. It will be negotiated at the defence ministry-level and how that works out remains to be seen.

Q. Will Germany be interested in taking forward the security and defence partnership with India, for the rearming of Europe and cooperation in the defence industry?

A: For sure. I think there’s a lot of interesting ideas to pursue. We have joint ventures between German and Indian defence companies, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for example. Where we feel there is absolutely room for cooperation and that goes for both sides – not only purchasing German equipment or technology by India but also exporting Indian technology to Germany. I think it’s a possibility and we’re looking at this.

Q. What are the other deliverables for the Chancellor’s visit in areas such as trade?

A: If he comes, he certainly will come with a business delegation. When you add goods and services, our trade is about $50 billion a year. It’s a good amount [but] we can increase it. Interestingly, it’s rather balanced trade. In goods, the German side is a bit in plus, but in services, the Indian side is in plus. There are 750 companies investing in Germany and the number has grown over the years exponentially. German companies like India as a place to set up shop. We hear of two companies a week that inquire about possibilities at our Chamber of Commerce to open branches in India. More and more small and medium-sized companies or niche companies are very eager to come to India because of your fabulous growth of 8%. It’s more interesting when you grow at that speed for years to come. But at the same time, de-risking is very important.

Q. Would you like India to do more to ensure predictability and security of investments?

A: For us investment and protection would be very important. I think it has been part and parcel of the whole package. It would be great if you could come to a conclusion on the investment protection agreement, which is useful for every business, I would strongly recommend them to go further.

Q. India has its own concerns in the Indo-Pacific. There is a detente with China but both sides still have a large number of troops deployed on the border. Indian leaders have said Europe, at times, doesn’t appreciate India’s security problems. How does Germany look at the situation in this region?

A: I would say we fully acknowledge the challenges India faces on its northern borders. We have followed very closely what happened in 2020 and before and we are glad that since then, at least the border has been rather pacified. Our European experience tells us it is good when neighbours talk to each other. You might be very far from each other [on some issues] but it’s better to sit together and develop an understanding of each other’s position. Therefore I would say the idea that India is in regular contact with Chinese counterparts is better than not. Whether that leads to a solution to the problem I would not know, but I think, generally speaking, we would always encourage closer contacts with neighbours. There is a great interest in the Indian private sector in China. China is the main trading partner of India, so there is a very strong link that should not be underestimated.

Q. Germany now has the largest Indian diaspora within the EU region. What are the next steps for strengthening people-to-people ties?

A: Germany is very happy about the 300,000 Indians now in the country. Their monthly salary is higher than the average German salary. That means it’s a very successful group of people, including 60,000 students at our universities, which like Indian students as they are ambitious, hardworking and dedicated. We hope that after graduating, they’ll stay in Germany and find jobs.

We have lots of nurses, caregivers and apprentices in smaller craft shops from India. We are still keen on having dedicated and good people come to Germany.

In this flow, you also have elements that are not so good. For example, agents who cheat clients in a very sad way. We see people being indebted and going to so-called universities that don’t offer value for their money. They work illegally in the black market, which is a punishable crime, and they live in very precarious circumstances that we want to avoid. It’s often not the fault of the people who come to Germany, but they just got the wrong agent. So, be careful, think twice, take advice, go to another agent to compare.

All in all, it’s really a success story. We have a very happy Indian community that is widely accepted, though migration is a contested issue in Germany. But more than other diasporas, the Indian diaspora is really accepted and has proven to be very quick in adapting and assimilating.

We will continue to do our recruitment in the framework of the systems we have set up, which are mainly for nurses and caregivers, because they have to be trained in German to a certain level.