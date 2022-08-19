Get seniors to approve Op-Eds, articles, NITI Aayog tells employees

NITI Aayog has asked people associated with the government think tank to get seniors to approve their Op-Eds and articles before sending them for publication to media organisations. A circular in this regard was issued on May 12 with the approval of the then chief executive officer (CEO) Amitabh Kant.

“The undersigned is directed to convey for strict compliance that all Op-Eds/Articles written by Officers/ Officials of NITI Aayog, in which they identify themselves as an officer/ official/ employee of NITI Aayog, that are sent for external publication in newspapers/ magazines/ news sites etc. must be duly approved by the respective Adviser. Articles by Senior Advisers/ Advisers/ Vertical Heads should be approved by the CEO,” said the circular.

It added all the Op-Eds and articles must be sent only through the communication vertical for a call on whether they meet the “minimum acceptable quality standards for external publication”.

The circular was issued days after Suman Bery took charge as vice-chairman of the think tank on May 1.

NITI Aayog officials said similar circulars have been issued in the past as well. A spokesperson for the think tank said NITI Aayog has issued general advisories from time to time, encouraging due diligence while publishing articles. “[It] has consistently encouraged its employees to think and express themselves creatively, keeping in mind Government conduct rules.”