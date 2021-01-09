IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Ghalib’s coronavirus
Photo: Hindustan Times
Photo: Hindustan Times
india news

Ghalib’s coronavirus

Delhi’s greatest poet on the life that we are experiencing these days
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 10:04 AM IST

What if Mirza Ghalib were alive today? How would Delhi’s great shayar (poet) have coped with the pandemic, and the consequent khud alhaidgi (self-isolation in Urdu!)? What ghazals and verses would have come out of his kalam (pen)?

We’ll never know.

“But there are some couplets by him that we can relate to our life in these extraordinary times,” says Aqil Ahmad, the secretary of central Delhi’s Ghalib Academy. The modest, soft-spoken man has an encyclopaedic grasp of Ghalib’s oeuvre.

In the BC (before coronavirus) era, his cosy office in the academy — which is a flower’s throw from Ghalib’s tomb — would be filled with poets and critics discussing (and gossiping) about poets and critics. These days, Mr Ahmad’s office lacks the chatty spark of earlier times but he still occasionally presides over the gathering of Ghalib aficionados. This evening, he is having milky “office chai” and zeera “biskuts” with poet Mateen Amrohi (who, as always, is dressed in a black sherwani) and poet Nasim Abbasi, the one with a most courteous voice imaginable. The three men, all in mask, helped this reporter find five Ghalib couplets in Urdu (Ghalib also wrote in Persian) dealing with the themes of isolation that is driving our daily life. Mr Ahmad provided the transliteration and translation.

Rahiye ab aisi jaga, chal kar, jahan koi na ho

Ham safar koi na ho, aur ham zuban koi na ho.

Let’s go now, and live somewhere where there’ll be no one,

No one to travel with me, no one who would know my language.

Be dar o diwar sa ik ghar banaya chahiye

koi hamsaya na ho, aur pasban koi na ho.

I’ll make something like a house, with no doors or walls,

There won’t be any neighbours, and no one to guard me.

Padhiye, gar bimar, to koi na ho timardar,

Aur, agar mar jaiye, to nawakhan koi na ho.

If I fall ill, there’l be no one to look after me,

And if I die, to mourn me there’ll be no one.

Mai se gharaz nishat hai kis rusiyah ko

Ik guna bekhudi mujhe din raat chahiye.

Who, hapless, seeks happiness within the cup of wine?

A delicious senselessness, day and night, is what I taste.

Ne teer kaman men hai, na saiyad kameen men hai

Goshe men qafas ke mujhe aaram bahut hai.

The arrow is not in the bow, the hunter is out of the target,

I am comfortable in the corner of the cage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhiwallah delhiwala
app
Close
e-paper
Congress leaders are yet to react to former judge Justice B Kemal Pasha’s suggestion of contesting the polls on a party ticket. (HT PHOTO).
Congress leaders are yet to react to former judge Justice B Kemal Pasha’s suggestion of contesting the polls on a party ticket. (HT PHOTO).
india news

‘Ready to contest polls if Cong offers seat in Ernakulam’: Ex Kerala HC judge

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 06:36 PM IST
  • Asked if the CPI(M) or the BJP offered him a seat instead, he said he won’t accept it since he was more inclined to the Congress ideology and fascinated by its role in the freedom movement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Notably, state election commissioner N Ramesh Kumar has alleged that the state government “is not in favour of holding elections during the tenure of the present commissioner."(HT Photo)
Notably, state election commissioner N Ramesh Kumar has alleged that the state government “is not in favour of holding elections during the tenure of the present commissioner."(HT Photo)
india news

Andhra Pradesh local body elections to be held in 4 phases from Feb 5

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 06:23 PM IST
Here is everything you need to know about the Andhra Pradesh gram panchayat elections, scheduled to begin from February 5, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"We are developing the capability in which scientists can go deep in the ocean beyond three kilometers and they can be there for almost 16 hours” Dr Harsh Vardhan said. In picture - new coastal research vehicle Sagar Anveshika.(ANI)
"We are developing the capability in which scientists can go deep in the ocean beyond three kilometers and they can be there for almost 16 hours” Dr Harsh Vardhan said. In picture - new coastal research vehicle Sagar Anveshika.(ANI)
india news

India developing capabilities for undertaking deep ocean missions: Harsh Vardhan

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Dr Harsh Vardhan said ‘Sagar Avneshika’ launched today can accommodate about 15-20 scientists for research purposes and has laboratories similar to research vessel ‘Sagar Thara’ for taking up scientific explorations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi had earlier chaired a meeting to review the coronavirus pandemic situation in the country along with the preparedness of the states and Union territories for the vaccination drive.(ANI)
PM Modi had earlier chaired a meeting to review the coronavirus pandemic situation in the country along with the preparedness of the states and Union territories for the vaccination drive.(ANI)
india news

'Landmark step': PM Modi after govt announces Covid-19 vaccination drive date

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Harshit Sabarwal
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 07:02 PM IST
On January 3, the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) had granted approval for the Covid-19 vaccines of the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Excise Policy got clearance of the UP Cabinet hours after five people died and 16 others hospitalised after allegedly consuming spurious liquor.(Parveen Kumar/HT File Photo)
The Excise Policy got clearance of the UP Cabinet hours after five people died and 16 others hospitalised after allegedly consuming spurious liquor.(Parveen Kumar/HT File Photo)
india news

UP's new excise policy aims 6,000 crore excess revenue next fiscal

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:58 PM IST
The approval was granted by the state cabinet headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The cabinet meeting took place on Saturday night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker checks a syringe before performing a trial run of Covid-19 vaccine delivery system in Guwahati on Friday. (AP)
A health worker checks a syringe before performing a trial run of Covid-19 vaccine delivery system in Guwahati on Friday. (AP)
india news

India to launch Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16, govt announces

By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:31 PM IST
The announcement came even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 situation as well as the preparedness of states and Union Territories the vaccination drive on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda(Raj K Raj/HT photo)
Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda(Raj K Raj/HT photo)
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times: JP Nadda reaches out to farmers in Bengal

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(ANI)
india news

PM Modi to address National Youth Parliament Festival on Jan 12

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:19 PM IST
New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the National Youth Parliament Festival 2021 on January 12.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A polling official checks the control unit of an electronic voting machine at a dispatch center before proceeding to his allotted station.(AP)
A polling official checks the control unit of an electronic voting machine at a dispatch center before proceeding to his allotted station.(AP)
india news

Bihar rural local body polls to be held in April-May: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Bihar has 8,378 gram panchayats, 534 panchayat samitis and 38 district boards in the state. There are 258,000 posts with 114,667 ward members each.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India has registered over 10.43 million Covid-19 disease cases till now of which 150,798 people have lost their lives.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
India has registered over 10.43 million Covid-19 disease cases till now of which 150,798 people have lost their lives.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
india news

Covid-19 vaccination drive to begin from January 16 in India

By hindustantimes.com, Harshit Sabarwal
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 06:37 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a meeting on Saturday to review the status of the coronavirus pandemic in the country along with the preparedness of the states and Union Territories (UTs) for the vaccination drive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A team of health experts, from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare visit a bird flu-affected area at Karuvatta in Alappuzha district on Thursday.(PTI)
A team of health experts, from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare visit a bird flu-affected area at Karuvatta in Alappuzha district on Thursday.(PTI)
india news

No case of bird flu in Karnataka, says health minister

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 04:19 PM IST
Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan too on Friday had said there was no case of bird flu in Karnataka and that officials have been asked to be vigilant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking during the inauguration of 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention 2021 via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking during the inauguration of 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention 2021 via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

PM Modi addresses 16 Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention. Read full text here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 04:05 PM IST
PM Modi said that the ongoing campaign in India to empower the poor of the country is being discussed around the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP national president JP Nadda addresses a press conference at the end of his two-day visit to West Bengal, on December 10, 2020. (PTI)
BJP national president JP Nadda addresses a press conference at the end of his two-day visit to West Bengal, on December 10, 2020. (PTI)
india news

In Bengal, Nadda defends agri laws, reaches out to farmers

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 03:58 PM IST
Nadda insisted the three farm laws will make farmers free. “These will enable farmers to set the price of their products and choose the buyer,” he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police personnel guard outside the Bhandara district General Hospital after a fire broke out in its new born babies care unit in the wee hours, in Bhandara district of Maharashtra on Saturday. (PTI Photo )
Police personnel guard outside the Bhandara district General Hospital after a fire broke out in its new born babies care unit in the wee hours, in Bhandara district of Maharashtra on Saturday. (PTI Photo )
india news

Maharashtra orders probe into Bhandara hospital fire that killed 10 infants

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 03:49 PM IST
The cause of the fire in the four-storey building is yet to be ascertained. However, preliminary investigations suggest that a short circuit could have caused the tragedy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of Taj Mahotsav at Shilpgram.
A file photo of Taj Mahotsav at Shilpgram.
india news

Pandemic forces Taj Mahotsav cancellation for the first time since 1992

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 03:47 PM IST
Agra’s district magistrate, Prabhu N Singh, said the carnival will not be held near Taj Mahal because of the pandemic for the first time since it began in 1992.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP