Ghazipur administration steps in to offer financial assistance to kin of deceased for cremation

Bihar police on Friday urged the people of Ghazipur not to immerse the mortal remains of the deceased in river Ganga and instead perform their last rites in a dignified manner, and added that those who cannot afford to bear the expenses of cremation must seek the help of the district administration. Police also asked the local residents to remain vigilant and report incidents of outsiders doing so, reported news agency ANI.

"Please do not perform water burial of bodies into Ganga river, but cremate them. If any person is unable to bear expenses of cremation, please inform us. We will make arrangements." cops announced to locals on a loudspeaker.

Ghazipur administration capped the price of firewood at ₹650 per quintal and fixed the amount crematorium workers can charge the kin of the deceased at Rs. 500, adding that those who are unable to bear the expenses will be given a financial assistance of ₹5,000. Control rooms will be set up at crematoriums for police personnel and government clerks will be monitoring the situation.

“Ghazipur administration has capped the price of firewood at ₹650/quintal and crematorium workers will not take more than ₹500 for cremating a body. We're setting up a control room at each crematorium where police personnel and lekhpal would be stationed,” said Ghazipur district magistrate MP Singh.

“If any person is unable to bear expenses of cremation (of the body of their relative/family member) and goes to any crematorium, we will provide them with ₹5000 immediately and bear all expenses of cremation,” he added.

As India faces a deluge of Covid-19 fatalities it led to an artificial increase in the price of firewood across the country. In Uttar Pradesh, firewood for the cremation cost twice the market rate, Reuters reported on Friday.

Scores of dead bodies were fished out from the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur and Balia districts, and in Bihar’s Buxar. It is not known for sure if the deaths are due to Covid-19 since the bodies are too decomposed for RT-PCR tests. Locals of Buksar village, told Hindustan Times that those who cannot afford to cremate their dead bury them in the shallow banks of Ganga, and these burials have spiked since the panchayat elections in UP ended.