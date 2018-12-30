Ghazipur constable’s death: Son says cops can’t protect own; FIR names 32

VP Singh, the son of the Uttar Pradesh police constable Suresh Kumar Vats, on Sunday said that “the police is unable to protect its own people, what can the common man expect from them?”

Criticising the UP police, he said, “Police apne logo ki suraksha nahi kar paa rahi hai, hum unse kya ummid kare (Police is unable to protect its own people. What do we expect from them?).”

Mourning the death of his father, Singh said, “What will we do with the compensation? I lost my father. Earlier such incident occurred in Pratapgarh and Bulandshahr.”

Constable Vats, who had been part of the police force that had been deployed for PM Narendra Modi’s programmein Ghazipur died after suffering injuries in stone pelting by an angry mob.

Additional Director General of police PV Rama Sastry said on Sunday that the police has registered an FIR against 32 persons by their name and another 80 unnamed people had been mentioned in the complaint in connection with the incident of stone pelting that had claimed the life of police constable Suresh Vats in Ghazipur on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference in Ghazipur, the ADG PV Rama Sastry said, “An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident of stone pelting. As many as 32 persons have been named in the FIR. In it, 80 unidentified have also been mentioned.”

He said that according to the chief medical officer Ghazipur, the cause of Constable Vats’s death is head injury. However, the police is waiting for the post-mortem report. He said that further investigation in the matter is on.

ADG Sastry said the constable was part of the police team that had reached the place where Nishad Party members were staging a dharna. All of a sudden, the protesters began pelting stones in which the constable suffered injuries and later succumbed to his injuries enroute to the hospital.

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 17:08 IST