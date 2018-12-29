Cop killed by stone-pelting mob in Ghazipur; second UP policeman to die in mob violence this month

A Uttar Pradesh police constable was killed and some other people injured as crowd of people waiting for local party leader in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district went out of control and started to pelt stones at police.

The incident came well after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in the area. As police tried to control the crowd of Nishad Party supporters, a section resorted to stone pelting and vandalism. Vehicles of some BJP workers that were returning from PM Modi’s rally were also trapped and reported to be damaged.

The deceased constable, as per the chief minister’s office, was identified as Suresh Vats. He is the second policeman killed in mob violence this month after police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh during the Bulandshahr violence on Decemeber 3.

Circle officer, Sadar, Mahipal Pathak told ANI that Vats was returning from his duty at the prime minister’s event when he was hit in the stone-pelting incident by the Nishad community near the Atwa Mor police station.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the unfortunate death of the constable and announced Rs 40 lakhs compensation for Vats’ wife, reported ANI.

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 20:45 IST