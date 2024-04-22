 Ghazipur landfill fire: Political blame-game on in Delhi as blaze continues | Top updates | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Ghazipur landfill fire: Political blame-game on in Delhi as blaze continues | Top updates

ByHT News Desk
Apr 22, 2024 06:37 AM IST

The smoke billowing from the massive fire at the Ghazipur landfill is sparking a wave of panic among those living nearby.

A massive fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site in Delhi on Sunday evening, with efforts underway to douse the blaze. The fire continues to engulf the gigantic dumping ground in the national capital, reported news agency ANI on early Monday morning.

A fire burns at the Ghazipur landfill on Sunday night. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)
A fire burns at the Ghazipur landfill on Sunday night. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

The fire at the Ghazipur landfill broke out around 6pm on Sunday, and 10 fire engines rushed to the spot due to the intensity of the fire. Delhi Fire Service SO Naresh Kumar told ANI that the fire at the landfill was caused by gas produced in the dumping ground.

Meanwhile, residents near the area complained about the “toxic” gas billowing from the ablaze garbage dump. The residents complained of the thick cloud of gas, saying it could have serious implications for the elderly.

Ghazipur landfill fire: Top updates

  • Nealy 12 hours after the fire was reported, the dumping ground continues to be wrapped in flames, as per the last visuals shared by ANI.
  • One of the residents complained of breathing issues and alleged of administration's negligence for the massive fire, adding that smoke billowing out of the fire can have serious implications for the elderly people.
  • Till now, no casualty has been reported from the fire. 10 fire engines are at work to douse the fire, out of which four are placed on the upper side of the mountain. It is difficult to douse the fire due to the heat, Naresh Kumar told ANI.
  • A political tussle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) began as soon as the fire was reported. BJP attacked the Delhi government for not delivering on one of its key MCD poll promises of reducing the landfill site.
  • BJP leader Kapil Mishra wrote on X, “A huge fire has broken out at Delhi's Ghazipur landfill. Toxic smoke is floating in the air. Fraud Arvind Kejriwal fought the MCD elections by showing the photo of this Ghazipur landfill. This smoke is as poisonous as Kejriwal's lies and is endless.”
  • Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had promised to clear this landfill site by December 31 last year, before the 2022 MCD elections. However, the height of the landfill has since increased, alleged BJP.
  • In 2019, the height of the Ghazipur landfill was 65 metres, only eight metres less than the Qutub Minar. In 2017, a portion of the garbage at the dumping yard fell on an adjacent road, killing two people.
  • MCD mayor Shelly Oberoi said, “There is nothing to worry... All senior officials are on site. I am not in Delhi and deputy mayor is overseeing the operations. MCD excavators and fire tenders will soon bring the fire under control.”
  • Fires at major dumping grounds in Delhi are not new during the summer season due to increasing heat and the gases produced at the landfill sites.
  • Three incidents of fire were reported at the Ghazipur landfill in 2022, including one on March 28 which was doused after over 50 hours. The last fire reported in the Ghazipur landfill was in June 2023.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
    HT News Desk

