Giriraj Singh apologises on NDA’s behalf to people affected by Bihar floods, JD (U) livid

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 07:35 IST

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday escalated the ongoing war of words over the hardship caused by flood and waterlogging by apologising on behalf of the NDA to the people living in affected areas for missing out on Durga Puja festivities.

Taking to Twitter, Singh, who has targeted Nitish Kumar-led government and blamed the chief minister and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi for people’s misery said, “Durga Puja mela (fair) has started. I seek forgiveness, on behalf of Bihar NDA, from devotees who have not been able to organise puja pandals and fair due to floods in their respective areas.”

आज से दुर्गापूजा का मेला शुरू हो गया है ..मैं बिहार NDA की तरफ से उन सनातनियों से क्षमा मांगता हूं जहाँ पर बाढ़ के कारण पूजा ,पंडाल एवं मेला का आयोजन नही हो पाया है। — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) 6 October 2019

By refusing to back out from the open squabble initiated by his allegations over favouritism in relief distribution in Begusarai’s flood affected areas earlier this week, the Union minister has not only put the top leadership of the two major alliance partners in Bihar in a bind but also brought them to a state of confrontation.

The JD (U), which has already sought intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah to restrain Singh from indulging in a “blame-game”, hit out at the oblique attempt to pin party national president and chief minister Nitish Kumar for the alleged “mismanagement”.

JD (U) national general secretary and spokesperson Pawan Verma has sought a clarification from the saffron party saying “the BJP should clarify whether Giriraj Singh’s periodic outbursts against Ntish Kumar and NDA government are emanating from the frustration of the individual or he is merely voicing the opinion of the party.” Reflecting the growing restlessness among party leaders and workers, Verma said the personalised attack on CM is “unacceptable” and must be stopped by the BJP as they are allies running a coalition government in the state.

BJP Patna Sahib MP and union minister Ravishankar Prasad also expressed his regret that residents of some parts of the state capital have not been able to organise and participate in Puja festivities.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 07:07 IST