Is Bihar CM Nitish Kumar responsible for Patna disaster? Giriraj Singh answers

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 16:35 IST

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Friday said Bihar CM Nitish Kumar should shoulder the blame coming his way in the wake of Bihar floods.

Asked if Nitish Kumar, who has been in power for last 15 years, be held responsible for the situation in Patna after the floods, the minister said: “ Most definitely. If the government gets the clap for the good work, it also must take the brickbats. This is the way of the world.”

At least 40 people have died due to heavy rain in Bihar with state capital Patna among the worst-affected and waterlogging continues to be a major worry.

The Bihar CM, who was visiting a relief camp in Patna on Tuesday, said that no one in the government is sitting idle. He added that floods are a natural calamity worsened by climate change.

Facing protests by the public and questions by journalists, the CM lost his cool and said floods happen across India and around the world.

“Is water in some parts of Patna the only problem we have? What happened in America?” Kumar said.

Deputy chief minister Sushil Modi and his family were stranded on Monday after rain water entered his house in Patna. They were rescued by disaster response teams.

Earlier this week, Giriraj Singh, known Nitish baiter and Begusarai MP, said people are suffering due to the fault of the state government.

Singh directly blamed Nitish Kumar-led NDA government and its callous attitude for the worst waterlogging in Patna and floods in the state. He said there is a loot in the name of relief in flood-hit areas.

Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal accused the administration of negligence in dealing with the situation. “Although rain stopped 24 hours ago, the waterlogging still persists. This shows that there has been administrative negligence,” Jaiswal wrote on Facebook.

For the second time this year, Bihar was submerged. In July, 13 districts in north Bihar were inundated, and now, four other districts, including the capital, Patna.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 16:27 IST