Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi, family stranded in Patna after floods, rescued by NDRF

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:47 IST

Bihar’s deputy chief minister Sushil Modi was on Monday rescued by National and State Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel from his home after he was stranded amid incessant rains that have lashed the state since the last four days.

Sushil Modi and his family were rescued by NDRF personnel in a boat. Modi’s family members also carried a few belongings with them as they were helped out.

Officials said on Monday at least 28 people have been killed in the last four days in different rain-related incidents across Bihar as rainfall continued to batter several parts of the state.

The weather department has issued a red alert and said that heavy rains will lash Patna and other parts of the state on Monday.

The capital city is said to be the worst affected area with four to six feet deep water-logging reported in several areas. Parts of the capital, including busy Dak Bungalow Chauraha, NMCH and others, were submerged in water levels rising up to the chest.

The posh Rajendra Nagar area, Ramkrishna Nagar, Kankarbagh, Boring Road, Nala Road, Gandhi Maidan, Danapur and Gola Road are among the worst-affected localities in Patna. The Pataliputra Colony and Kurji are also severely waterlogged.

The state’s capital city has not witnessed such water-logging since the 1975 floods in Patna, according to former senior bureaucrats.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the latest spell of rainfall is due to extended low-pressure areas creating monsoon trough in different parts of the country, which would result in more showers in the next five days.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 17:04 IST