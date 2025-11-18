Budaun , A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped several times by a relative, who also recorded a video of the assault to violate her several times more, the police said on Tuesday. Girl raped, forced to abort in Budaun village; hunt on for rapist, 5 more

The matter came to light after the victim's father noticed his daughter, a class nine student, staying withdrawn and depressed, they said.

When questioned, the girl disclosed that her uncle, Somveer alias Bhola, called her to his home on some pretext and then raped her, police said.

The 35-year-old also filmed the act and used the video to exploit her multiple times thereafter, the father alleged, according to the police.

When the family took the girl for a medical examination on September 19, doctors found her to be five months pregnant.

Shocked by the revelation, the family sought help from the village elders, leading to a panchayat at the house of a former village head. Instead of taking action against the accused, the panchayat sided with him, the father alleged.

The panchayat, he alleged, warned the victim's family not to approach the police and collected ₹3.40 lakh from the accused's side to give as compensation.

It then compelled the girl to undergo an abortion and fixed her marriage with a 45-year-old man, another relative, from the Wazirganj area, to hush the matter.

According to an FIR filed in the matter, a few days after the panchayat meeting, the girl was taken to a private hospital in Bagrai town, where she underwent an abortion performed by a quack.

The family was assured that abortion expenses would be covered from the collected sum, with the rest to be spent on the wedding.

The victim's father, however, refused to marry off his daughter and approached the local police station to register a complaint.

He alleged that despite filing a written and online complaint on November 7, the police did not register a case.

The matter finally reached Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Brijesh Kumar Singh, who ordered immediate action.

At last, the police registered an FIR on November 17 against six people — the rape accused, four individuals who organised the panchayat, and the quack, a woman, who carried out the illegal abortion.

Additional SP Hridyesh Kumar Katheria said the FIR has been registered under the POCSO Act and other sections.

A hunt is on to nab the absconding accused, the officer said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.