Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019

Girl raped, shot dead and burnt in Bihar’s Buxar: Police

Police recovered the charred body of the girl this morning (around 6 am) from a deserted field under the jurisdiction of Itadhi police station, Buxar Deputy Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar told PTI.

india Updated: Dec 03, 2019 18:08 IST
Avinash Kumar
Avinash Kumar
Hindustan Times, Patna
Students from different organisations hold placards to protest against the Telangana Government after a rape case of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad, at Parliament Street, in New Delhi.
Students from different organisations hold placards to protest against the Telangana Government after a rape case of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad, at Parliament Street, in New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

A minor girl was shot dead and burnt by unidentified men on Monday night in Kukdha village in Bihar’s Buxar district, police said.

According to police, the body of the girl, who appears to be around 16 years old, was recovered on Monday morning from a field under Itadhi police station in Buxar, around 150 kilometres from state capital Patna.

Police said that after initial examination doctors suspect the girl was raped.

Upendra Nath Verma, Buxar Superintendent of Police, said the assailants had set the girl on fire by pouring petrol on her. Two empty cartridges have been recovered from the spot.

A forensic team from Patna has been called in and the dog squad has also been pressed into service, said Rakesh Rathi, deputy inspector general (DIG) of Shahabad range.

“Efforts to identify the body are still on. We have sent information to nearby districts to find out details about the deceased. Since the post-mortem report is yet to come, we cannot say if it was a rape,” he added.

The incident comes just a week after the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Hyderabad. She was raped by four men and burnt to death. The accused have been arrested.

There were protests across the country over the incident. The issue was also raised in Parliament with lawmakers demanding stringent punishment for the accused.

