Girl raped, shot dead and burnt in Bihar’s Buxar: Police

india

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 18:08 IST

A minor girl was shot dead and burnt by unidentified men on Monday night in Kukdha village in Bihar’s Buxar district, police said.

According to police, the body of the girl, who appears to be around 16 years old, was recovered on Monday morning from a field under Itadhi police station in Buxar, around 150 kilometres from state capital Patna.

Police said that after initial examination doctors suspect the girl was raped.

Upendra Nath Verma, Buxar Superintendent of Police, said the assailants had set the girl on fire by pouring petrol on her. Two empty cartridges have been recovered from the spot.

A forensic team from Patna has been called in and the dog squad has also been pressed into service, said Rakesh Rathi, deputy inspector general (DIG) of Shahabad range.

“Efforts to identify the body are still on. We have sent information to nearby districts to find out details about the deceased. Since the post-mortem report is yet to come, we cannot say if it was a rape,” he added.

The incident comes just a week after the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Hyderabad. She was raped by four men and burnt to death. The accused have been arrested.

There were protests across the country over the incident. The issue was also raised in Parliament with lawmakers demanding stringent punishment for the accused.