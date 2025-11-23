Lucknow, The Bhagavad Gita provides timeless guidance for a world struggling with moral confusion, conflict and the lack of peace, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Sunday. Gita offers answers for a world in confusion: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Addressing the Gita Prerna Mahotsav here, Bhagwat said the purpose of the event was not merely ceremonial, but to inspire people to live the Gita.

"We are here because the Gita has to be lived, not just recited. Its 700 slokas must be read, contemplated and applied in our daily lives," he said.

Drawing parallels between Arjuna's dilemma on the battlefield of Kurukshetra and the present global situation, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief said the world today is "lost, exhausted and directionless", despite material progress. "There is wealth and comfort, but no peace, no contentment, no moral clarity," he said.

Bhagwat said India's ancient wisdom once guided the world for thousands of years and the Gita is the distilled essence of that knowledge.

"Just as Krishna removed Arjuna's confusion, the Gita can help humanity confront its challenges today," he said.

Bhagwat said the Gita inspires one to be courageous while facing problems, rather than running away from those. "Krishna tells Arjuna 'Do not escape. Stand firm, confront the problem and act without ego or fear'," he said.

The RSS chief noted that true strength lies in fulfilling one's duty selflessly.

"Great acts done with a selfish intent bring no good. Even small actions done for the welfare of others carry immense value," he said.

Bhagwat also noted that India's civilisational identity has survived both glory and adversity for thousands of years.

"India was a world leader once. It endured invasions for centuries and still stands. To rise again, we must understand our essence," he said.

The RSS chief urged people to study the Gita, understand its meaning and gradually, incorporate its teachings in their lives. "If we live the Gita, our lives will change, the society will change and India will move towards becoming a vishwaguru again," he said.

Bhagwat praised initiatives for making the Gita's wisdom accessible through simple and practical interpretations.

