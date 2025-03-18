Give details of USAID funded projects: MEA to US embassy

The Union government has taken note of recent developments concerning the activities and funding of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the ministry of external affairs (MEA) informed Rajya Sabha on Monday. The government has also sought information on the NGOs involved in implementing USAID-backed initiatives. (Reuters)

In a written response, the ministry stated that it has formally requested for the details from the US administration regarding expenditures incurred on USAID-funded projects in India over the past decade.

The response came in reply to questions raised by Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas, who referred to reports, which alleged that the USAID funds were used to influence voter turnout in Indian elections. The controversy gained momentum after the Elon Musk-led US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announced budget cuts for USAID on February 16, including a contentious $21 million allegedly allocated for voter mobilisation efforts in India. The issue further escalated with repeated claims by US President Donald Trump that his predecessor, Joe Biden, sanctioned funds to interfere in India’s electoral process.

“In view of the recent reports regards USAID funding in India, the ministry of external affairs has formally asked the US Embassy to urgently furnish details of expenditure incurred on all USAID assisted/funded projects in India over the last 10 years,” the ministry said in its response to Brittas.

The government has also sought information on the NGOs involved in implementing USAID-backed initiatives. However, it noted that no official response has been provided by the US side so far. “While there is some open-source information available on this matter, the Government of India understandably expects an official response from the US Government on this matter,” the statement added.

The MEA further highlighted that certain details about USAID beneficiaries have been withheld by the US administration, citing legal provisions under American law that allow “exceptional redactions.” “As per that legislation, the exceptional redactions include information that would jeopardise the health or security of an implementing partner or programme beneficiary. Another justification is a determination that the information online would be detrimental to the national interests of the United States,” the ministry noted.

Amid the controversy, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated on February 21 that President Trump’s claim regarding the $21 million was “very deeply troubling.” He added that it has “raised concerns about foreign interference in India’s internal affairs.” The following day, on February 22, external affairs minister S Jaishankar mentioned that the government was investigating the matter and assured that “the facts will come out soon.”

“The USAID was allowed to operate here in good faith to undertake positive activities. However, suggestions are emerging from America that there are actions being taken in bad faith,” the EAM remarked at a public event.

Additionally, the annual report by the Union finance ministry’s department of economic affairs indicated that a total of seven projects, worth $750 million, were being jointly implemented by USAID and the Union government for the fiscal year 2023-24. These projects are focused on various sectors, including agriculture, food security, climate adaptation, water, sanitation, renewable energy, health, disaster management and energy efficiency technology.