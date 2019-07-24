Give garbage, eat food in this Chhattisgarh café

A municipal corporation in Chhattisgarh has come up with a novel plan to ensure that the area is clean and not strewn with plastic waster

The Ambikapur Municipal Corporation has set up a ‘Garbage Café’ that provides free food to all those who deposit plastic waste with them. “We are providing free food to those who bring 1 kg of plastic to us, it will help us in keeping the city clean,” Mayor Ajay Tirkey said, reports ANI.

Every kilo of trash will earn a free lunch while half a kilo will get free breakfast for ragpickers and homeless people. The civic body also plans to provide at shelter to these poor people at a later stage. The authorities have earmarked of ₹550,000 budget for the cafe.

According to reports, the scheme is a part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and the plastic waste will be used to build roads.

Many states in India have banned plastic but is still being used in several area leading to environmental pollution. Disposal of plastic is a problem world over with the United Nations warning that world is drowning in an ocean of plastic waste

