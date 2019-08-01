‘Give us an undertaking’: Man who cancelled Zomato order gets police notice

india

The police in Jabalpur on Thursday sought a written undertaking from Zomato customer Amit Shukla that he would not spread religious hatred.

Shukla had tweeted on Wednesday that he cancelled his food order on Zomato because the delivery man was not a Hindu.

His tweet and the company’s response that “food has no religion” went viral.

A notice was issued to him on Thursday as “preventive action”, city police said.

