e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 01, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Aug 01, 2019

‘Give us an undertaking’: Man who cancelled Zomato order gets police notice

The man had tweeted on Wednesday that he cancelled his food order on Zomato because the delivery man was not a Hindu.

india Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:11 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jabalpur
A notice was issued to the man on Thursday as preventive action, Jabalpur police said.
A notice was issued to the man on Thursday as preventive action, Jabalpur police said. (Mint)

The police in Jabalpur on Thursday sought a written undertaking from Zomato customer Amit Shukla that he would not spread religious hatred.

Shukla had tweeted on Wednesday that he cancelled his food order on Zomato because the delivery man was not a Hindu.

His tweet and the company’s response that “food has no religion” went viral.

A notice was issued to him on Thursday as “preventive action”, city police said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 18:08 IST

tags
more from india
top news
    trending topics
    England vs Australia Live ScoreUnnao RapeManjinder SirsaCCD Founder SiddharthaMS DhoniParliament Live Updates
    don't miss