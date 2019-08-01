Man who cancelled Zomato order over ‘non-Hindu’ row to get police notice

india

Madhya Pradesh police have decided to send a notice to a man in Jabalpur who took offence after he was assigned a “non-Hindu” delivery boy by Zomato for his food order.

In a Twitter post, Amit Shukla tagged Zomato and said had cancelled his order as “they allocated a non Hindu rider”. “They said they can’t change rider and can’t refund on cancellation, I said you can’t force me to take a delivery I don’t want…” he tweeted.

Zomato replied saying that “food doesn’t have a religion. It is an religion”. The founder of the food deliver company, Deepinder Goyal tweeted, “We are proud of the idea of India - and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren’t sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values.”

Amit Singh, superintendent of police in Jabalpur, said, “We are going to send a notice to the man to explain his conduct. If it is true, it amounts to hurting religious sentiments of people. This is a crime.”

According to the SP, no one has lodged a complaint but the police have taken suo moto notice of the Twitter post and has decided to send a notice.

After criticism over his Twitter post, Amit Shukla justified his action and said, “It’s a question of my personal religion. They should honour it. It is the holy month of Shravan for us. I am observing fast. That’s why I ordered the food from a vegetarian restaurant. I just made a request to Zomato to change the delivery boy but they didn’t do. I don’t think, I have committed any crime.”

