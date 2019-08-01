Zomato reply to customer on food, religion wins net

india

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 06:05 IST

Food delivery company Zomato won praise from people on social media on Wednesday after it refused to meet demands raised by a customer from Jabalpur who took offence about being assigned a “non-Hindu” delivery person for his food order.

“Food doesn’t have a religion. It is a religion,” the company tweeted in response to the customer’s post, which was made on Tuesday. The customer, who identified himself as Amit Shukla and used the Twitter handle @Namo_Sarkaar had previously been told by a Zomato representative that the company does not discriminate against its riders.

“Just cancelled an order on @ZomatoIN they allocated a non hindu rider for my food they said they can’t change rider and can’t refund on cancellation I said you can’t force me to take a delivery I don’t want don’t refund just cancel,” Shukla had tweeted, attaching screenshots that showed his conversations with the food app’s support.

It’s founder, Deepinder Goyal, tweeted: “We are proud of the idea of India - and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren’t sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values.”

The response is winning hearts on the internet.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 06:05 IST