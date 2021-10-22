‘Gladly accept’: Yogendra Yadav on being suspended over meeting BJP worker's family

A day after being suspended by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), social activist Yogendra Yadav on Friday released a statement saying that he respects the collective decision of the union and “gladly accepts the punishment awarded under this process”. Yadav was suspended for a month for visiting the family of a BJP worker who was killed in the October 3 violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district.

"In any movement, collective opinion prevails above individual understanding. I am sorry that I did not talk to other comrades of SKM before taking this decision,” Yadav said in his public statement, adding that he regretted not consulting other members of the SKM before the meeting.

“... it is saddening that this news has hurt the sentiments of my fellow colleagues in the farmers’ movement,” he said.

“After paying my tributes to the four martyred farmers and a journalist in Lakhimpur Kheri, I went to the house of BJP worker Shubham Mishra who died in the same incident. Not in his glory but to offer my condolences to his family. To share the misery of even those who are your sworn enemies is in line with humanity and with Indian culture,” Yadav wrote.

The activist said that he will “continue to work more diligently than ever for the success of this historic peasant movement", hoping that his public expression of sentiments only strengthens the farmers’ movement.

"I hope that a fruitful dialogue can be started on this question," he said.

A senior farmer leader, announcing Yadav’s suspension, had on Thursday said that the decision was taken at a general body meeting of the SKM, which has been spearheading the nationwide protest against the Centre's farm laws.

"He (Yadav) cannot participate in the meetings and other activities of Samyukta Kisan Morcha," the leader said.

Eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh. Four farmers and a journalist were run over by an SUV allegedly a part of a union minister’s convoy. The minister’s son was allegedly in the car that ploughed through a walking column of protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

In retaliation, angry farmers allegedly dragged out a few people from vehicles part of the convoy and beat them to death, including two BJP workers and a driver.