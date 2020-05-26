e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Glenmark to start new phase 3 clinical trial of Covid-19 drug combination

Glenmark to start new phase 3 clinical trial of Covid-19 drug combination

A total of 158 hospitalised patients of moderate Covid-19 infection will be enrolled in the combination study and randomised in two groups.

india Updated: May 26, 2020 11:50 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Mumbai
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir, becoming the first company in the country to do so in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir, becoming the first company in the country to do so in Mumbai on Tuesday.(ANI File Photo)
         

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday announced a new randomised, open-label study to test the combined efficacy of two antiviral drugs Favipiravir and Umifenovir as a potential Covid-19 treatment strategy.

The two antiviral drugs have a different mechanism of action, and their combination may demonstrate improved treatment efficacy by effectively tackling high viral loads in patients during an early stage of the disease, said the pharma major in a statement.

Monika Tandon, Vice President and Head for Clinical Development Global Specialty and Branded Portfolio, said combining antiviral agents that have a good safety profile and act on different stages of viral life-cycle is an effective treatment approach to rapidly suppress initial high viral load and lead to an overall improvement in clinical parameters.

“We consider Glenmark’s study will be pivotal in leading to the identification of highly effective and safe treatments against COVID-19 in India,” she said.

“Beyond its many potential patient treatment benefits, we also hope the combination therapy will reduce infection risk among medical professionals and healthcare workers by reducing the duration of virus shedding from treated patients.”

A total of 158 hospitalised patients of moderate Covid-19 infection will be enrolled in the combination study and randomised in two groups.

Simultaneously, Glenmark is also conducting phase 3 clinical trials of Favipiravir as a COVID-19 monotherapy option with 150 patients, enrolled from nine leading government and private hospitals across the country. So far, 30 patients have been randomised.Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global research-led company with presence across generics, speciality and OTC business with operations in over 50 countries. Its key therapy focus areas globally are respiratory, dermatology and oncology. (ANI)

tags
top news
70,000 cases in 15 days: Tracking the rapid spread of Covid-19 across India
70,000 cases in 15 days: Tracking the rapid spread of Covid-19 across India
After Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar meeting, Sena says ‘govt is strong’
After Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar meeting, Sena says ‘govt is strong’
LIVE: Lockdown has failed as Covid-19 cases are rising, says Rahul Gandhi
LIVE: Lockdown has failed as Covid-19 cases are rising, says Rahul Gandhi
Locusts invade Maharashtra, alert in Mathura and Delhi as swarm expands area
Locusts invade Maharashtra, alert in Mathura and Delhi as swarm expands area
BSEB Bihar 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: Bihar Board matric result to be announced shortly at biharboardonline.com
BSEB Bihar 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: Bihar Board matric result to be announced shortly at biharboardonline.com
‘Never thought I’d see an Indian pacer execute nine out of 10 yorkers’
‘Never thought I’d see an Indian pacer execute nine out of 10 yorkers’
As tension grows, China scales up presence by 5K troops on its side of LAC
As tension grows, China scales up presence by 5K troops on its side of LAC
Novavax latest to start human trial of Covid-19 vaccine: How is it different?
Novavax latest to start human trial of Covid-19 vaccine: How is it different?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar Board 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In