Global Forecast-Celsius

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Hazy sunshine;33;25;Partly sunny;33;25;SSW;16;69%;31%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy, not as warm;25;19;Mostly cloudy;25;19;NW;14;56%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, cool;11;3;Showers around;8;4;ENE;16;81%;95%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Hazy and very warm;25;8;Not as warm;18;7;ESE;8;68%;0%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;14;5;Cloudy;11;7;S;12;83%;15%;1

Anchorage, United States;Very cold, p.m. snow;-14;-16;A little snow, cold;-9;-18;SE;12;81%;97%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler, morning rain;7;3;Partly sunny;9;2;SSE;12;79%;68%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and cold;-13;-21;Cloudy and cold;-14;-22;SSW;9;82%;31%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;34;20;Mostly sunny and hot;36;23;SE;10;42%;1%;12

Athens, Greece;A few showers;10;4;A morning shower;9;5;NNE;18;64%;61%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Downpours;24;18;Mostly sunny, windy;24;18;SSE;29;61%;32%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun;16;5;Plenty of sunshine;18;8;ESE;10;40%;2%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;30;23;A t-storm in spots;35;21;SE;11;73%;66%;9

Bangalore, India;Inc. clouds;28;16;High clouds;29;15;E;12;54%;2%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;34;26;Partly sunny;33;25;S;12;51%;89%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;15;9;Low clouds;16;8;NE;14;85%;25%;1

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;6;-7;Mostly sunny;4;-5;NE;8;45%;40%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;7;-1;Mostly sunny;7;-2;ESE;7;72%;2%;2

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;8;0;Mostly cloudy;9;1;SSW;12;62%;1%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Showers around;21;10;Clouds and sun, nice;22;9;SE;11;59%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray t-shower;27;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;19;NNW;11;66%;57%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Increasing clouds;8;-3;Sunshine;7;-3;ESE;14;78%;0%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of sun;14;5;Partly sunny, nice;12;9;S;13;78%;13%;2

Bucharest, Romania;A p.m. shower or two;5;-3;Partly sunny;3;-5;NE;11;73%;22%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Sunshine;9;-3;Plenty of sun;7;-4;SE;7;69%;0%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;29;22;Mostly sunny;31;22;E;15;59%;4%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;33;20;Cloudy, not as warm;26;21;SSE;11;79%;92%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunny;8;-2;Sunny;9;-2;N;10;44%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly cloudy;18;11;An afternoon shower;19;10;W;16;53%;49%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy;26;16;Breezy in the p.m.;23;17;NNW;32;67%;30%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Lots of sun, warm;32;18;Mostly sunny and hot;33;18;SSE;5;47%;26%;8

Chennai, India;Nice with some sun;30;23;Some sun;30;22;NE;14;66%;0%;4

Chicago, United States;Breezy this morning;5;0;Variable cloudiness;7;2;SSW;16;68%;62%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;32;24;Showers around;33;24;NE;17;71%;93%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;7;3;High clouds;7;3;WSW;11;70%;33%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Hazy sun;29;20;Mostly cloudy;28;20;NNE;18;48%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Sunny and milder;18;4;Sunny and mild;21;6;WSW;11;57%;1%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;Some brightening;31;26;NE;12;74%;66%;6

Delhi, India;Hazy;19;10;Hazy;21;11;SSW;10;84%;2%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, mild;17;0;Mostly sunny, mild;16;-1;SSW;10;43%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;26;13;Hazy sunshine;23;14;SE;8;43%;2%;5

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;31;25;A shower and t-storm;31;25;SW;12;79%;93%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A p.m. shower or two;13;3;Cooler, a.m. showers;6;0;NNE;19;89%;96%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Downpours;10;4;A little a.m. rain;7;2;NNW;11;90%;87%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mild with low clouds;21;16;Cooler with a shower;17;15;E;23;87%;78%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;14;11;A morning shower;15;14;NNW;9;80%;52%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;29;15;Nice with some sun;28;16;NE;9;58%;39%;14

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;18;Breezy, not as warm;23;15;N;24;61%;2%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy, a shower;3;1;Mostly cloudy, windy;3;0;W;24;90%;15%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun, some clouds;35;23;Partly sunny;34;23;SE;8;52%;8%;8

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;16;13;Low clouds;18;16;E;15;74%;88%;1

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;26;22;A couple of showers;28;22;WSW;26;76%;98%;3

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun, less humid;31;17;High clouds;31;17;SE;12;56%;2%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;A morning shower;22;10;Mostly sunny;19;7;NNW;9;63%;10%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower or two;7;3;Windy;5;3;NNE;26;85%;93%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;31;25;Couple of t-storms;30;24;WNW;14;83%;91%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;High clouds;27;21;Breezy in the p.m.;27;21;N;21;48%;2%;2

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;28;14;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;16;S;10;62%;75%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Colder, p.m. showers;4;1;Milder;8;-1;NNW;5;72%;4%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Cloudy;26;17;Clouds and sun, nice;28;18;W;11;60%;44%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;Turning cloudy;17;4;Mostly sunny;18;5;S;8;58%;14%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly cloudy;31;11;Hazy sunshine;29;16;N;18;21%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Low clouds;0;-8;Low clouds;0;-5;SW;5;78%;3%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A little p.m. rain;30;24;Nice with sunshine;30;24;N;11;69%;15%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray t-storm, hot;34;24;A t-storm around;32;24;N;10;70%;64%;4

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;24;13;Mostly cloudy;25;14;SSW;7;63%;4%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;34;25;Showers around;33;24;SE;6;65%;83%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A quick p.m. shower;16;6;A little rain;14;6;ENE;10;76%;97%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Plenty of sunshine;35;24;Hazy sun;31;26;SSW;12;67%;3%;9

Lima, Peru;Inc. clouds;29;23;Clouds and sun, nice;27;22;SSE;16;73%;29%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower or two;18;11;Clouds and sun, nice;18;10;ESE;8;80%;5%;1

London, United Kingdom;Sunshine, pleasant;12;8;Cloudy;14;9;S;13;82%;24%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, warm;26;12;Sunny and warm;25;11;E;9;35%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;A morning shower;33;26;Showers;32;26;SSW;12;69%;97%;10

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun, mild;19;8;Some brightening;16;6;ENE;6;69%;9%;1

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;32;27;Mostly sunny, humid;32;27;NE;29;74%;44%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;33;25;Clouds and sun;33;26;SE;10;69%;43%;7

Manila, Philippines;Decreasing clouds;30;22;Clouds and sun, nice;30;22;E;15;57%;8%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;29;15;Breezy in the p.m.;28;16;SSE;20;62%;4%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Clearing;22;6;Partly sunny;22;8;NNE;10;37%;6%;5

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;28;13;Cooler;20;12;NNW;24;56%;3%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;-1;-4;Low clouds;1;-4;SW;12;95%;5%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy and very warm;38;26;Breezy and very warm;37;27;E;25;63%;28%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy in the p.m.;25;19;Breezy in the p.m.;27;18;ENE;17;67%;3%;11

Montreal, Canada;Fog, then cloudy;2;-1;Mostly cloudy;1;-14;NE;14;78%;25%;1

Moscow, Russia;A bit of snow;-3;-11;Low clouds;-1;-2;WSW;12;85%;18%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy;34;22;Hazy;32;22;N;12;34%;0%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;30;12;Clearing;28;16;NE;17;58%;36%;10

New York, United States;Rain this morning;4;3;Bit of rain, snow;6;-1;N;24;69%;65%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;A p.m. shower or two;16;5;A little a.m. rain;12;6;NE;21;79%;85%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Intermittent snow;-6;-17;A little snow;-12;-21;SSW;9;76%;91%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Brief p.m. showers;10;3;Mostly sunny;12;2;ENE;8;54%;1%;3

Oslo, Norway;Increasingly windy;3;0;Cloudy;6;-3;N;8;84%;4%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Low clouds may break;2;-3;Mostly cloudy;0;-11;ESE;13;71%;24%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy;31;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;NE;14;77%;45%;12

Panama City, Panama;Breezy in the p.m.;33;23;High clouds;33;23;NNW;15;60%;6%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny, nice;32;23;Showers around;30;24;E;14;80%;72%;4

Paris, France;Clouds and sunshine;11;5;Partly sunny;13;9;SSE;11;80%;15%;2

Perth, Australia;Breezy, not as warm;28;17;Windy in the p.m.;28;18;S;24;42%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;31;23;Mostly sunny;32;24;S;8;55%;12%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny and hot;35;25;Mostly cloudy, hot;35;24;NNE;15;61%;20%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunshine;34;20;Mostly sunny;32;18;SSE;11;60%;4%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunshine;6;-3;Mostly sunny;5;-3;SE;7;72%;0%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Hazy sunshine;0;-11;Hazy sunshine;4;-11;NE;5;60%;1%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;21;9;A shower in the p.m.;22;10;N;9;74%;100%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Warm with clearing;24;8;Mainly cloudy, warm;23;6;ESE;9;64%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower in places;32;25;A t-storm around;32;25;ESE;14;67%;55%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little snow;0;-4;A little p.m. rain;3;-3;SW;32;82%;89%;0

Riga, Latvia;Low clouds;3;1;Cloudy and breezy;4;0;SSW;20;76%;14%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers around;29;24;A t-storm around;31;24;N;12;74%;45%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy;22;11;Breezy in the a.m.;23;15;SSE;20;48%;3%;2

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;16;1;Plenty of sun;14;0;NNE;8;61%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A stray p.m. shower;2;1;Mostly cloudy, mild;5;0;WSW;20;72%;33%;1

San Francisco, United States;Sun and clouds;20;9;Mostly sunny;18;9;WSW;11;78%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, windy;26;18;Windy;28;18;ENE;27;54%;14%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Nice with some sun;28;21;Mostly sunny, warm;31;21;SSW;12;63%;2%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;27;18;Mostly sunny, nice;24;16;N;18;60%;3%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;25;9;Rather cloudy;25;11;ESE;11;55%;44%;5

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;31;15;Plenty of sunshine;34;15;SSW;12;42%;3%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers around;29;19;Mostly sunny, nice;30;20;WNW;12;74%;7%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Windy;16;10;Warmer;20;8;ESE;12;71%;9%;2

Seattle, United States;A p.m. shower or two;16;10;Mostly cloudy, mild;16;10;SSE;11;75%;73%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Hazy sunshine;3;-5;Hazy sunshine;5;-5;NE;6;54%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;10;3;Cloudy and mild;12;8;ESE;20;54%;85%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;Morning showers;32;25;NNE;14;72%;85%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Turning cloudy;3;-4;Partly sunny;3;-5;NE;7;78%;13%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Nice with some sun;30;24;Mostly sunny;29;23;SE;16;72%;85%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;5;3;Cloudy;6;2;ESE;15;69%;86%;0

Sydney, Australia;Clouds;29;20;Humid;29;24;NE;23;68%;67%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;15;13;Breezy and warmer;21;15;ESE;23;86%;43%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy with a shower;6;1;Mainly cloudy, windy;6;0;SSW;30;72%;34%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mild with clearing;15;6;A little rain;7;1;W;10;95%;87%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;9;-1;Clouds and sun;7;-1;SSE;9;61%;44%;3

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;9;2;Plenty of sunshine;9;4;NNE;12;34%;3%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Rain at times;14;12;Periods of rain;16;11;WSW;15;75%;100%;2

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sun;13;-3;Plenty of sun;13;-4;ENE;6;51%;0%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny intervals;10;2;Sunny;12;3;NNW;10;43%;4%;3

Toronto, Canada;Showers of rain/snow;3;0;Mainly cloudy;4;0;ESE;15;71%;26%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Cloudy;18;7;Sun and clouds;18;8;E;14;69%;44%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Decreasing clouds;18;10;Mostly sunny;18;9;ESE;11;65%;0%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sun;-16;-32;Mostly cloudy, cold;-15;-33;NNW;12;79%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;13;10;A little p.m. rain;14;8;SE;11;86%;99%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;7;-4;Sunshine;7;-4;SE;15;75%;0%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A couple of showers;21;18;Warmer;25;17;N;8;74%;57%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;An afternoon shower;0;-5;Rather cloudy;2;-3;SSW;17;93%;2%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A few showers;5;-2;Some sun;5;-1;S;16;77%;0%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Strong winds;21;14;Very windy;20;16;S;49;75%;93%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;A few showers;29;22;Clouds and sun, nice;32;20;WSW;7;68%;2%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;2;-8;Partly sunny;0;-7;NE;4;77%;44%;2

