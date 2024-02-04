 Global Forecast-Celsius | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Global Forecast-Celsius

AP |
Feb 04, 2024 09:06 AM IST

Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Saturday, February 3, 2024

HT Image

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Hazy sunshine;33;26;A t-storm around;33;26;SSW;13;75%;79%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clearing and breezy;20;18;Sunny, breezy, nice;23;18;NW;21;55%;1%;5

Aleppo, Syria;A p.m. shower or two;11;5;Low clouds breaking;11;5;E;9;91%;55%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;15;6;Turning sunny;17;6;SE;9;68%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;12;8;Rain and drizzle;12;9;WSW;32;90%;70%;0

Anchorage, United States;A little p.m. snow;-16;-19;Snow in the morning;-8;-12;E;10;86%;83%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Morning flurries;8;0;Partly sunny;12;1;S;10;65%;2%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of snow;-8;-12;A little a.m. snow;-3;-8;SSW;35;89%;84%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;40;27;Very hot;39;26;ENE;11;39%;9%;11

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;14;7;Sunshine and nice;17;5;WNW;9;55%;1%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Very windy;21;16;Partly sunny, breezy;24;13;SW;24;51%;2%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;17;7;Mostly sunny;20;9;SSW;13;43%;38%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A few showers, warm;34;21;Mostly cloudy, warm;36;20;ESE;12;63%;4%;4

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;31;18;Sun and clouds;30;17;ESE;7;48%;3%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;34;26;Sunshine;35;26;S;5;60%;2%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;17;9;Nice with sunshine;18;9;WSW;14;67%;0%;3

Beijing, China;Chilly with some sun;3;-7;Cloudy and chilly;2;-4;WNW;5;44%;78%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Partial sunshine;14;7;Clearing and mild;15;8;SSW;9;64%;30%;2

Berlin, Germany;Rain and drizzle;11;6;A little a.m. rain;9;7;W;24;76%;96%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Periods of rain;21;11;A bit of rain;19;11;WSW;9;79%;93%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Breezy this morning;26;20;Cloudy;27;19;S;12;64%;44%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy, windy, mild;12;8;Breezy;13;9;W;27;66%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Low clouds;10;9;Breezy in the p.m.;11;8;WSW;25;90%;29%;0

Bucharest, Romania;An afternoon shower;10;0;Clearing;13;6;W;10;70%;15%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Windy, a p.m. shower;12;7;Inc. clouds;13;9;W;20;67%;74%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Very hot;37;19;Cooler;27;20;E;23;60%;10%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly sunny;33;17;Mostly cloudy;29;21;ENE;12;71%;44%;9

Busan, South Korea;A few showers;10;5;A shower or two;11;6;E;26;64%;99%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;17;9;Mostly sunny;20;10;N;12;43%;7%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy and very warm;32;21;Sunshine, pleasant;26;19;NNW;18;67%;2%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A little p.m. rain;31;20;Cloudy and very warm;31;19;W;4;69%;70%;4

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;31;24;Clouds and sun, nice;32;23;ESE;10;69%;1%;8

Chicago, United States;Turning cloudy;3;2;Partly sunny;6;2;N;17;69%;2%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;32;24;A t-storm around;32;24;NE;7;69%;64%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;8;4;A shower in the p.m.;7;4;W;27;79%;82%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Hazy sun;30;21;Partly sunny;30;21;N;13;44%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;A couple of showers;21;9;Showers around;14;8;NNW;21;78%;86%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;Partly sunny;32;25;NE;14;73%;29%;7

Delhi, India;Showers around;21;11;Hazy;19;12;W;11;91%;27%;4

Denver, United States;Snow and rain;3;-6;Partly sunny;5;-8;SSW;10;67%;1%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sun, less humid;27;14;Hazy sunshine;25;16;S;10;40%;3%;5

Dili, East Timor;A few showers;33;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;SE;11;77%;88%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Rain this morning;9;7;Cloudy and breezy;12;8;WSW;35;83%;5%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain this afternoon;3;-1;Rain and snow shower;5;-4;NE;8;74%;57%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy;17;15;Mostly cloudy;17;13;ENE;26;73%;0%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray thunderstorm;26;21;Hazy and very warm;28;19;SE;6;78%;41%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm around;29;14;Partly sunny;29;16;E;9;51%;30%;12

Havana, Cuba;Sunny and delightful;27;18;Breezy, p.m. rain;28;17;NW;22;77%;87%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Rather cloudy;7;-3;Clearing and colder;1;-4;W;19;81%;40%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Some sun;35;25;Clouds and sunshine;35;25;SE;10;58%;12%;6

Hong Kong, China;A morning shower;23;18;Showers around;23;16;S;14;79%;87%;5

Honolulu, United States;Breezy;25;20;Windy;26;22;E;31;55%;60%;3

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;31;20;Hazy sun;33;20;SSE;4;59%;1%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;A shower, cooler;16;7;A morning shower;15;4;NE;9;69%;56%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;9;5;Cloudy;10;7;SW;19;67%;43%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;30;25;A couple of t-storms;30;25;W;13;81%;94%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and nice;26;18;Some sun;26;19;N;18;43%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Increasing clouds;26;13;A t-storm around;26;14;SSW;11;57%;82%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Snowy this morning;-1;-8;Mostly sunny, chilly;2;-9;SW;7;83%;1%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Some sun, less humid;26;18;Hazy sun;27;16;W;16;64%;2%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;19;5;Mostly cloudy;18;6;SE;8;66%;16%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;30;12;Hazy sunshine;29;16;N;21;15%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain, breezy;7;2;An afternoon shower;6;3;W;20;79%;73%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, nice;30;23;A couple of showers;30;25;SSE;13;69%;95%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;WSW;10;71%;56%;3

Kolkata, India;Hazy and less humid;28;14;Hazy sun;27;16;SSW;5;53%;1%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;Clearing;35;25;NW;7;68%;70%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;16;2;An afternoon shower;15;3;NE;13;56%;74%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Hazy sun;35;24;Hazy sun;32;24;SW;13;59%;2%;9

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;28;22;Mostly cloudy;28;23;SSE;12;73%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;18;8;Clouding up;18;10;NE;8;76%;3%;2

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds;13;11;Cloudy and breezy;13;8;WSW;27;79%;8%;0

Los Angeles, United States;An afternoon shower;17;10;Rain;14;12;SE;19;78%;100%;1

Luanda, Angola;Partial sunshine;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;W;11;75%;61%;5

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and mild;17;5;Sunny and mild;17;4;W;4;51%;0%;3

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, humid;33;28;Mostly sunny, humid;33;27;ENE;20;71%;45%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A passing shower;32;26;A stray t-storm, hot;34;25;SSE;10;69%;80%;10

Manila, Philippines;Becoming cloudy;32;24;Mostly sunny;34;24;E;13;59%;4%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Hot, becoming breezy;34;13;Sunshine, very hot;37;20;WSW;16;36%;14%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and pleasant;25;8;Sunny and nice;26;8;W;13;20%;0%;7

Miami, United States;Sunshine and nice;23;20;Thunderstorms;24;17;W;30;80%;98%;1

Minsk, Belarus;Fog this morning;6;1;Snow and rain;3;0;W;23;87%;91%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy;37;26;Windy and very warm;38;26;ENE;27;53%;2%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Hot;34;20;Breezy and cooler;22;17;E;24;68%;3%;10

Montreal, Canada;A little p.m. snow;-4;-9;Partly sunny;-3;-9;N;8;72%;3%;2

Moscow, Russia;A bit of snow;-2;-3;Low clouds;2;-5;S;17;90%;69%;0

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;35;24;Plenty of sunshine;33;25;NW;11;44%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, warm;30;13;A t-storm around;26;16;NE;21;66%;55%;11

New York, United States;Breezy this morning;7;-1;Plenty of sunshine;8;-1;N;15;47%;0%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;A shower in spots;17;5;Plenty of sunshine;17;7;WSW;8;66%;2%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of snow;-8;-9;Clouds and sun;-3;-5;SW;10;82%;1%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Brief p.m. showers;10;3;A morning shower;11;3;N;8;66%;88%;3

Oslo, Norway;Abundant sunshine;7;-1;Decreasing clouds;5;-4;W;16;68%;10%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;-2;-8;Periods of sun;-1;-10;N;8;70%;5%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;26;A t-storm in spots;31;27;WSW;26;84%;78%;5

Panama City, Panama;Becoming cloudy;32;24;High clouds;31;24;SE;10;75%;55%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Turning cloudy, hot;32;24;A t-storm around;33;24;E;12;70%;47%;6

Paris, France;A morning shower;11;8;Low clouds;13;6;WSW;14;81%;5%;0

Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;32;16;Increasingly windy;26;16;SSE;28;43%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunshine;33;24;Mostly sunny;35;25;S;6;59%;5%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Hot, becoming breezy;35;25;Showers around;33;24;N;20;72%;74%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, humid;30;19;Mostly sunny;33;20;SSE;12;57%;16%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds and windy;8;7;Rain and drizzle;11;9;WSW;27;73%;95%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partial sunshine;6;-6;Partly sunny;6;-2;ESE;3;60%;99%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;20;8;Cloudy, rain;18;9;NW;9;84%;100%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Fog this morning;19;4;Clouds and sun;21;6;ESE;9;69%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;32;26;Mostly sunny;32;26;ESE;15;64%;42%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow;-1;-7;Chilly with some sun;-1;-8;E;12;72%;83%;1

Riga, Latvia;Variable clouds;8;1;Partly sunny;4;0;WNW;18;71%;44%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;Decreasing clouds;29;24;NW;9;78%;44%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny, but cool;17;6;Hazy sunshine;21;9;SE;13;28%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;19;6;Turning sunny, nice;18;6;E;8;69%;1%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little icy mix;1;-2;Cloudy, p.m. snow;1;-5;SW;15;80%;99%;0

San Francisco, United States;A shower or two;13;10;Rain, some heavy;15;11;SSW;37;83%;100%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Thundershowers;28;17;Partly sunny;29;17;E;13;53%;5%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Rain and drizzle;27;21;Rain and drizzle;28;23;S;12;75%;72%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;23;18;Some sun, pleasant;24;18;WNW;8;64%;13%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;26;7;Sunny and delightful;26;9;NNE;11;45%;19%;8

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and hot;37;15;Breezy in the p.m.;33;14;SW;13;36%;2%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;An afternoon shower;29;20;Breezy in the p.m.;30;22;SW;17;76%;17%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;19;5;Mainly cloudy, mild;21;8;NE;6;66%;2%;3

Seattle, United States;Inc. clouds;11;5;Partly sunny;10;5;NNE;12;75%;29%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Morning flurries;9;2;A little p.m. rain;10;3;E;12;61%;98%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;7;4;Rain and drizzle;7;3;W;16;87%;97%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon showers;34;25;Mostly cloudy, hot;33;24;NNE;9;64%;9%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;9;-1;Partly sunny, mild;11;0;W;16;67%;14%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;29;22;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;ESE;9;73%;71%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, breezy;7;1;Breezy in the a.m.;4;-3;WNW;15;61%;44%;1

Sydney, Australia;Very warm;30;23;Warm, turning windy;33;27;NNE;26;60%;3%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower or two;21;17;Partly sunny, warmer;25;16;E;8;79%;13%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or two;6;-3;Windy and colder;2;-2;W;27;67%;37%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing;7;0;Snow and rain;5;-1;ENE;9;85%;81%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;10;1;Cloudy;8;1;NNW;15;64%;20%;1

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;7;0;Mostly sunny;8;2;NW;15;40%;6%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;A couple of showers;14;11;A couple of showers;16;11;SW;18;72%;98%;4

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and nice;16;0;Mostly sunny;17;2;ESE;6;61%;4%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Increasing clouds;11;4;A shower or two;8;3;NE;5;75%;66%;3

Toronto, Canada;Plenty of sun;1;-2;Plenty of sun;3;-1;NNE;9;75%;4%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Showers this morning;15;8;Partly sunny;16;9;WNW;15;82%;25%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;More sun than clouds;17;8;Sunny and pleasant;21;7;WSW;12;65%;0%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Inc. clouds;-17;-31;Snow;-13;-26;ESE;5;74%;85%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;9;4;Cloudy;8;3;NNE;6;79%;23%;1

Vienna, Austria;Increasingly windy;11;9;Mostly cloudy, windy;13;10;WNW;27;64%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Showers around;34;20;Mostly sunny and hot;35;18;NNW;6;51%;0%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A couple of showers;6;-2;Breezy;3;0;W;24;88%;91%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Windy;10;4;A little a.m. rain;8;5;W;27;78%;82%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Becoming very windy;17;14;Mostly sunny, windy;22;16;N;35;61%;2%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;34;19;Plenty of sunshine;33;18;W;7;44%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning cloudy;3;-6;Partly sunny;1;-5;NE;4;71%;41%;3

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

