Global Forecast-Celsius

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Decreasing clouds;33;26;Hazy sun;33;25;S;15;74%;44%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and breezy;21;18;Breezy in the p.m.;24;19;NW;19;50%;1%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Showers around;12;6;Showers around;11;4;W;10;92%;64%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Hazy sun;19;6;Hazy sunshine;19;8;SSE;9;58%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Breezy with rain;11;9;Breezy in the p.m.;11;9;WSW;35;83%;36%;2

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy, not as cold;-9;-14;Periods of snow;-6;-8;ESE;11;94%;98%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;13;1;Mostly sunny, mild;15;4;SSW;11;55%;1%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little a.m. snow;-5;-8;A little snow, windy;-3;-7;S;31;85%;97%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Some sun, very hot;38;26;Very hot;38;26;ENE;12;44%;28%;12

Athens, Greece;Sunshine and nice;17;9;Sunny and mild;20;7;NW;9;51%;0%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;22;15;Mostly sunny;25;15;SSW;16;62%;2%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;18;10;Rather cloudy;21;10;SW;12;45%;39%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower or two;35;20;Partly sunny, warm;37;20;ESE;13;59%;26%;5

Bangalore, India;Sun and clouds;30;17;Hazy sun;31;15;ESE;3;45%;3%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;35;26;Plenty of sun;35;25;S;9;61%;0%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;20;10;Mostly sunny, nice;19;9;WSW;13;64%;0%;3

Beijing, China;Cloudy and chilly;1;-4;Clouds breaking;4;-6;SSW;5;50%;44%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or two;16;9;Warm with clearing;17;7;SW;14;53%;3%;2

Berlin, Germany;Increasingly windy;8;7;Cloudy and breezy;10;8;W;29;84%;44%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A bit of rain;20;11;A morning shower;20;11;SE;9;76%;91%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Rather cloudy;27;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;20;S;10;63%;58%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Increasingly windy;11;9;Cloudy, windy, mild;14;6;WNW;28;60%;9%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy and breezy;11;8;Low clouds;10;8;WSW;23;82%;11%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Clearing, a shower;14;3;A warm wind;18;6;W;26;58%;11%;2

Budapest, Hungary;A stray p.m. shower;13;9;Clearing and windy;14;4;WNW;26;61%;16%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cooler;27;20;Warmer;32;25;ENE;19;63%;78%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;32;17;High clouds;28;21;NE;11;74%;66%;6

Busan, South Korea;A shower or two;11;6;Downpours;9;1;W;26;77%;87%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;18;11;Mostly cloudy;20;12;NW;14;54%;6%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;28;17;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;WNW;18;72%;27%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;20;Very warm;32;20;SE;8;58%;23%;4

Chennai, India;Periods of sun, nice;31;23;Nice with some sun;31;23;ESE;12;69%;0%;8

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;4;2;Patchy morning fog;5;1;NE;17;75%;1%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;32;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;NNE;7;78%;65%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or two;7;4;A little p.m. rain;6;2;SSE;18;81%;99%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Hazy sunshine;29;20;Hazy sunshine;29;21;N;14;48%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun;18;8;Breezy;17;4;N;24;64%;3%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Some brightening;32;26;Partly sunny;34;26;NE;14;67%;15%;6

Delhi, India;A shower or two;20;12;Decreasing clouds;19;9;NW;8;85%;1%;2

Denver, United States;Freezing fog;7;-8;Mostly sunny;9;-2;SSW;10;59%;1%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;28;16;Increasing clouds;25;16;S;7;49%;90%;5

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;W;10;80%;66%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy with a shower;13;8;Low clouds;12;9;WSW;31;79%;29%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;A snow shower;5;-2;Mostly cloudy;9;-1;NNE;12;55%;3%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy this morning;19;14;Some brightening;18;13;W;11;69%;1%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Hazy and very warm;28;19;A morning shower;24;20;SSE;9;84%;40%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clearing and warm;31;15;Warm with sunshine;30;17;NE;9;52%;20%;14

Havana, Cuba;A little p.m. rain;28;17;Windy;24;16;W;30;77%;96%;5

Helsinki, Finland;A bit of a.m. snow;3;-2;Low clouds;-1;-7;NNW;12;82%;44%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sunshine;35;25;Partly sunny;35;26;SE;9;62%;39%;8

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;23;16;A little a.m. rain;23;17;S;12;71%;69%;2

Honolulu, United States;Windy;25;22;Partly sunny, windy;27;22;E;26;56%;22%;5

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;33;20;Hazy sun;34;22;SSE;8;54%;2%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;A stray a.m. shower;17;5;Plenty of sun;17;4;NNE;9;55%;2%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;A p.m. shower or two;10;8;Partly sunny, breezy;15;9;WSW;22;70%;30%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A couple of t-storms;29;26;Thunderstorms;31;24;ENE;13;81%;100%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Increasing clouds;25;19;Breezy in the p.m.;26;19;N;21;43%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm around;26;13;Sunny and beautiful;29;15;E;12;44%;8%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Not as cold;3;-8;Sunny, but chilly;1;-9;SW;6;66%;1%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;26;18;Mostly sunny, nice;27;16;W;13;63%;3%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;A passing shower;14;6;Clearing and warmer;19;5;NNE;7;64%;17%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;32;13;Breezy in the p.m.;30;15;N;21;17%;0%;4

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. shower or two;7;3;A little a.m. rain;5;0;WNW;20;87%;76%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;30;25;Humid with rain;29;23;NNW;17;78%;97%;1

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;NW;10;73%;57%;6

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;28;16;Hazy sunshine;28;18;SSE;11;66%;22%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sun;34;26;A t-storm around;35;24;NNW;7;66%;76%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;15;3;A morning shower;15;5;NE;13;58%;71%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Sunny intervals;35;24;Abundant sunshine;33;23;SW;13;59%;2%;9

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;28;23;Partly sunny;28;23;SSE;13;72%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;17;11;Cloudy;18;10;NW;7;79%;6%;1

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy and breezy;14;8;Breezy in the p.m.;13;11;WSW;24;74%;7%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Cool with rain;16;13;Rain, heavy at times;14;10;SSW;12;88%;100%;1

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;S;11;71%;57%;8

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, mild;18;5;High clouds;16;5;SW;4;59%;4%;1

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, humid;33;27;A shower in the a.m.;33;28;ENE;16;72%;68%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Hot;34;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;SE;10;74%;58%;5

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;33;24;Partly sunny;33;23;E;11;64%;4%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Very windy;38;19;Breezy and cooler;21;14;SSE;26;67%;27%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and nice;24;8;Sunny and pleasant;24;6;N;11;14%;0%;7

Miami, United States;Heavy thunderstorms;23;17;Breezy with rain;21;14;W;24;81%;93%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Windy this morning;3;1;A bit of a.m. snow;2;-5;WNW;22;88%;98%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Windy;38;26;Windy and very warm;37;28;ENE;28;53%;9%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy and cooler;23;16;Warmer;28;20;ENE;19;66%;8%;10

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;-2;-7;Mostly sunny;-1;-9;NE;9;61%;2%;2

Moscow, Russia;Windy, morning snow;1;-4;Cloudy, an icy mix;-3;-6;SW;17;94%;100%;0

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;34;26;Brilliant sunshine;32;24;NW;12;48%;2%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;29;12;Breezy in the p.m.;28;16;NE;21;57%;10%;12

New York, United States;Plenty of sunshine;8;0;Plenty of sunshine;7;-2;N;18;43%;0%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;A p.m. shower or two;17;8;Mostly sunny;18;7;W;4;63%;5%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow at times;-3;-5;Turning cloudy;-3;-8;S;14;76%;62%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Brief showers;10;3;Chilly with rain;7;5;WSW;5;87%;99%;1

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;3;-4;Mostly sunny;2;-12;NNE;7;63%;3%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun;-1;-9;Partly sunny;1;-11;NE;10;64%;1%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray thunderstorm;31;27;A little a.m. rain;32;26;ESE;9;81%;89%;12

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;29;24;A morning shower;31;23;SE;12;76%;84%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Hot and humid;34;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;E;13;77%;66%;9

Paris, France;Low clouds;11;7;Low clouds;11;9;WSW;12;79%;8%;1

Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;26;15;Windy in the p.m.;27;17;SSE;23;36%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;35;25;Decreasing clouds;35;25;SSW;6;60%;5%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;34;25;Showers around;33;24;NNE;18;69%;73%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;20;Partial sunshine;35;22;S;12;56%;98%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Strong winds;9;8;Mostly cloudy, windy;12;6;WSW;34;64%;15%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;6;-1;A little p.m. rain;3;-3;WNW;5;64%;96%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, rain;19;9;Rain;17;9;NNE;7;88%;100%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Variable cloudiness;22;7;High clouds;21;8;SW;9;69%;0%;2

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;33;26;Showers around;32;25;E;16;69%;71%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;-2;-9;Mostly sunny, cold;-5;-10;NNE;15;70%;13%;1

Riga, Latvia;Windy this morning;7;-1;A flurry or two;2;-2;NW;18;84%;86%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm or two;31;24;A thick cloud cover;30;23;N;9;74%;37%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;18;9;High clouds;24;9;ESE;15;31%;1%;2

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, nice;18;6;Low clouds;17;8;S;11;78%;2%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow;1;-3;Cloudy, snow showers;-2;-7;W;19;87%;99%;0

San Francisco, United States;Rain, some heavy;14;11;A couple of showers;15;7;NNW;19;73%;98%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Inc. clouds;28;18;Mostly sunny;29;17;ENE;15;52%;10%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Rain and drizzle;29;23;Very warm;31;25;SSE;22;69%;14%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Nice with some sun;24;18;An afternoon shower;26;17;NNW;9;66%;66%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;26;9;Mostly sunny, nice;26;10;WSW;9;49%;16%;8

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;33;14;Plenty of sunshine;35;15;SW;11;48%;1%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Breezy in the p.m.;30;22;Increasingly windy;32;23;SW;26;74%;4%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A stray p.m. shower;18;7;Cloudy;19;7;NNW;6;68%;6%;1

Seattle, United States;Clearing;10;6;Rain and drizzle;8;5;NNE;12;73%;94%;1

Seoul, South Korea;A little p.m. rain;11;3;Cooler with rain;4;-2;W;16;71%;98%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;6;3;Cloudy and windy;6;2;WNW;31;65%;44%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;34;26;Showers around;34;25;NNE;11;63%;77%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clearing and windy;12;2;Partial sunshine;16;1;WNW;11;59%;2%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sun and clouds;30;23;Humid;30;24;SSE;16;76%;12%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Breezy this morning;4;-3;Mostly sunny;0;-6;NNW;14;69%;7%;1

Sydney, Australia;Very hot;36;25;Cloudy and very warm;32;25;ESE;15;66%;34%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Humid, a p.m. shower;23;13;A morning shower;18;14;NNE;3;88%;46%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Very windy;2;-5;Breezy;0;-5;NNW;22;84%;81%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Bit of rain, snow;6;-1;Cloudy;9;2;E;6;57%;2%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;10;2;Mostly cloudy, mild;9;2;NNW;16;67%;82%;3

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;8;0;Breezy in the p.m.;9;4;WNW;21;49%;31%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;A couple of showers;13;12;Showers around;17;12;W;20;74%;100%;2

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine and mild;18;2;Sunny and pleasant;18;2;E;6;61%;1%;3

Tokyo, Japan;A shower or two;8;3;Morning snow showers;5;-1;NNW;11;79%;82%;1

Toronto, Canada;Sunshine;2;0;Partial sunshine;4;-2;NE;15;70%;3%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;16;8;Sunny and beautiful;21;8;WSW;18;63%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Lots of sun, nice;20;7;Sunny and pleasant;22;7;SW;9;54%;0%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, cold;-12;-27;A bit of p.m. snow;-12;-29;WSW;4;76%;88%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;9;2;Mostly sunny;8;3;NNE;7;72%;18%;2

Vienna, Austria;Windy;11;10;Windy;15;9;W;27;55%;6%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny and hot;35;18;Sunny and hot;35;18;N;4;37%;0%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Windy this morning;2;-2;A bit of a.m. snow;2;-5;WNW;24;87%;81%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Windy;7;5;Windy;8;5;W;31;80%;91%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;23;17;Sunny and windy;24;16;N;35;62%;0%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny;33;18;Plenty of sunshine;33;19;WSW;3;47%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mainly cloudy;4;-4;A little a.m. snow;2;-4;NE;5;80%;92%;1

