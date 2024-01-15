close_game
close_game
News / India News / Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

AP |
Jan 15, 2024 09:38 AM IST

Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Sunday, January 14, 2024

HT Image
HT Image

_____

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partial sunshine;89;79;A shower or two;90;79;SW;9;75%;85%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny;86;64;Warm with some sun;85;65;NNW;6;40%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;54;38;A couple of showers;54;43;E;5;93%;83%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Sun and clouds;72;57;Breezy in the p.m.;68;55;W;13;44%;11%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Morning rain;43;36;An afternoon shower;39;33;NW;18;77%;83%;1

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;35;14;Mostly sunny, colder;21;8;E;5;72%;2%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;A few showers;41;28;Turning sunny;41;30;E;8;79%;16%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Windy, much colder;-6;-20;Sunny, but very cold;-8;-27;SSW;9;85%;7%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid;97;77;A t-storm around;94;80;NE;7;67%;45%;12

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;56;45;An afternoon shower;58;47;WSW;6;65%;77%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Humid;77;67;Cloudy and humid;78;65;NE;9;75%;94%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun and warm;70;48;Hazy sun;70;47;NNW;8;54%;1%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;92;71;Inc. clouds;91;75;SE;8;68%;44%;6

Bangalore, India;Hazy and very warm;87;62;Partly sunny;87;61;ESE;6;53%;3%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Decreasing clouds;94;78;Abundant sunshine;93;75;SE;8;49%;3%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;63;50;Rather cloudy;62;49;NE;6;68%;29%;1

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;39;16;Partly sunny;39;18;SSE;6;37%;44%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Not as cold;41;34;Rain and drizzle;45;33;WSW;8;73%;91%;1

Berlin, Germany;Rain and snow shower;37;34;Overcast and breezy;37;27;WNW;17;85%;81%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Sunshine and nice;71;43;Partly sunny, nice;73;43;SE;7;55%;14%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;67;A stray a.m. t-storm;81;65;ESE;5;69%;57%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;39;26;Mostly sunny, windy;40;31;WNW;14;57%;3%;2

Brussels, Belgium;An afternoon shower;35;31;An afternoon shower;36;27;WNW;13;89%;46%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;40;26;Inc. clouds;45;32;WSW;4;63%;28%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;38;26;Sunny intervals;40;31;WNW;7;67%;11%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Hot, an a.m. shower;90;67;Sunshine, less humid;89;69;ENE;8;47%;75%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm or two;88;68;Not as warm;78;71;NNE;5;79%;61%;8

Busan, South Korea;An afternoon shower;55;34;Plenty of sun;48;25;NW;8;32%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;65;50;Sunshine;68;50;WSW;5;54%;2%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;79;59;Sunny and nice;77;63;S;14;63%;2%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A little p.m. rain;88;69;A couple of showers;90;66;SSE;3;62%;71%;7

Chennai, India;Foggy this morning;88;72;Hazy;87;72;ESE;6;74%;1%;6

Chicago, United States;Windy and frigid;-1;-10;Brisk and very cold;2;-7;WSW;16;85%;10%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;90;73;Partly sunny;88;72;NE;11;65%;26%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;An afternoon flurry;37;29;A little snow;31;17;NNW;15;87%;85%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Warm with clearing;91;70;Mostly cloudy, warm;88;69;NNW;7;43%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;A bit of ice;18;13;A little a.m. snow;23;13;N;11;57%;70%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy;90;82;A stray thunderstorm;90;80;NNE;9;75%;55%;9

Delhi, India;Fog will lift;63;44;Clearing;61;43;SW;5;62%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, cold;11;-4;A little snow;-1;-11;SSW;8;79%;90%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy;74;57;Partly sunny;73;57;WNW;5;61%;2%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;77;WSW;7;74%;68%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A p.m. shower or two;41;28;Cold;36;30;W;10;85%;31%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy with a shower;57;47;A couple of showers;52;40;N;7;74%;88%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A.M. rain, clearing;66;59;High clouds;70;57;WNW;8;61%;0%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Periods of rain;74;66;A morning shower;77;67;SE;8;76%;74%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;60;A stray thunderstorm;80;64;ENE;8;76%;60%;14

Havana, Cuba;Showers around;82;68;Showers around;85;68;SE;7;75%;65%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow, cold;24;17;Cloudy and colder;24;6;N;8;81%;91%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;90;72;Turning cloudy;92;76;SE;5;59%;41%;4

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;72;61;Sunny and pleasant;78;61;E;9;56%;1%;5

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;76;62;Sunshine and nice;79;70;SSW;8;71%;33%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunlit and very warm;90;64;Clouds and sun;89;63;SE;6;50%;2%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;78;42;Sunny, not as warm;67;40;ENE;5;49%;1%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning out cloudy;45;40;Partly sunny;53;50;SSW;10;61%;78%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;88;79;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;WNW;9;77%;92%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Some sun, pleasant;84;73;Breezy in the p.m.;85;72;N;13;52%;3%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm around;82;56;Sunshine and warm;87;61;WSW;7;52%;30%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;56;34;Sunny and mild;58;35;SSW;5;34%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun;79;58;Hazy sun;80;65;W;8;63%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy;68;45;Hazy;67;42;SSE;4;56%;10%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;92;52;Clouds and sun;84;59;N;13;17%;0%;4

Kiev, Ukraine;An icy mix;32;29;Partly sunny;34;25;SW;10;72%;39%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy this afternoon;90;78;Showers around;89;77;ENE;13;71%;75%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;90;74;A t-storm around;90;74;WSW;7;70%;92%;6

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;73;50;Hazy sun;73;52;NW;6;69%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny, nice;93;75;A t-storm or two;91;75;NNE;4;72%;88%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Breezy in the p.m.;66;43;Cooler with a shower;55;41;NE;8;70%;69%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny, humid;93;78;Hot and humid;92;77;SW;7;73%;3%;8

Lima, Peru;Windy this afternoon;78;70;Nice with some sun;78;71;SSE;11;75%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;A p.m. shower or two;65;61;A little a.m. rain;64;60;SSW;8;99%;93%;1

London, United Kingdom;A p.m. shower or two;42;30;Sunny, but chilly;38;27;WNW;8;68%;10%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Clearing;63;46;Some sun;66;47;ENE;5;58%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;A morning shower;86;78;A morning shower;88;76;WSW;7;66%;79%;4

Madrid, Spain;Showers;47;46;Morning rain, cloudy;58;52;WSW;9;93%;89%;1

Male, Maldives;Lots of sun, nice;89;81;An afternoon shower;90;80;NNE;15;69%;68%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Morning t-storms;81;76;A t-storm in spots;88;76;ENE;6;78%;72%;5

Manila, Philippines;Some sun, pleasant;88;73;Some sun;87;73;E;8;63%;11%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;83;59;Some sun, pleasant;82;66;NE;8;62%;10%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;73;48;Brilliant sunshine;79;50;SSW;5;29%;2%;6

Miami, United States;A shower or two;74;71;Breezy with a shower;80;72;SSE;15;81%;87%;2

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;32;27;Cloudy with a flurry;31;25;SW;13;99%;89%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Windy;100;80;Partly sunny, breezy;91;79;ENE;14;66%;9%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A little a.m. rain;88;62;Sunny and pleasant;83;68;ENE;8;51%;63%;11

Montreal, Canada;A little snow;28;17;Partly sunny;23;16;SW;9;69%;76%;2

Moscow, Russia;A little snow, cold;10;9;A bit of a.m. snow;31;26;S;12;90%;94%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy and less humid;93;75;Hazy;90;70;NNW;8;36%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;78;62;Partly sunny, nice;79;60;NNE;10;69%;55%;11

New York, United States;A snow shower;44;24;Periods of sun;32;27;WSW;9;39%;65%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;A p.m. shower or two;61;43;Clouds and sun;63;47;SSW;6;67%;66%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;36;-12;Much colder;-3;-18;SSW;14;71%;37%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;55;44;A shower or two;49;36;NNW;11;56%;57%;3

Oslo, Norway;Colder, p.m. snow;30;12;Hazy sun and cold;21;-4;NNE;5;74%;11%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A bit of a.m. snow;27;10;Cloudy and breezy;18;5;SW;15;74%;62%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;87;79;A stray thunderstorm;87;78;ENE;13;81%;82%;3

Panama City, Panama;Breezy in the p.m.;90;74;A little p.m. rain;93;74;NW;8;65%;59%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of showers;90;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;73;ENE;9;76%;76%;5

Paris, France;Low clouds and cold;32;30;Clouds and sun;39;25;N;8;79%;26%;2

Perth, Australia;Very hot;106;72;Cooler;92;70;S;11;53%;2%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun, hot;93;73;Partly sunny;90;73;NE;8;51%;7%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, hot;95;75;A little a.m. rain;92;75;N;8;73%;87%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, humid;94;69;Mostly sunny;93;69;ESE;7;58%;4%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A bit of a.m. snow;35;30;Windy, a p.m. flurry;35;30;W;18;67%;82%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;A little a.m. snow;40;13;Sunny and colder;28;7;N;6;55%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;67;44;An afternoon shower;67;43;ESE;5;70%;74%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, warm;82;45;Warm with some sun;81;47;SSE;6;36%;0%;1

Recife, Brazil;Variable cloudiness;89;78;Partly sunny;89;77;ESE;9;62%;70%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Colder;28;19;A bit of a.m. snow;27;20;NE;6;69%;76%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little snow;28;25;A little snow;32;21;SW;7;95%;98%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers around;84;76;A t-storm or two;90;77;N;6;72%;68%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Increasing clouds;82;56;Warm with some sun;86;57;NE;5;30%;2%;4

Rome, Italy;Rain and drizzle;56;50;Clearing;61;44;E;7;82%;35%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little snow;12;10;Cold, an a.m. flurry;19;16;NE;6;89%;88%;0

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sun;60;47;Partly sunny;58;48;NNE;8;80%;5%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy this morning;81;64;Mostly sunny;84;64;ENE;10;54%;8%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun, warm;84;75;Showers around;86;75;E;14;75%;86%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;79;64;Sunshine and nice;79;65;SSW;7;62%;3%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine;81;46;Mostly sunny, nice;78;46;NE;5;26%;2%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and hot;95;56;Breezy in the p.m.;91;51;SW;8;32%;4%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers around;87;70;Mostly sunny;87;71;NNE;8;75%;62%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain and drizzle;64;56;Downpours;63;56;SSE;5;97%;100%;1

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny, cold;32;22;Mostly sunny, cold;36;24;ESE;7;48%;4%;2

Seoul, South Korea;A wintry mix;46;18;Sunny and colder;35;16;WNW;6;42%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;66;39;Mostly cloudy;46;39;NE;11;59%;44%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;90;79;Brief a.m. showers;87;76;NNE;6;79%;94%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;Increasing clouds;44;18;Mostly cloudy;41;30;ESE;4;65%;74%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in the a.m.;82;74;A morning shower;84;74;E;16;71%;86%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;29;20;Snow;22;4;NNW;12;89%;84%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower or two;79;68;Rain, heavy at times;73;68;E;17;81%;100%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;77;55;A stray shower;72;57;ENE;12;77%;60%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Cold with snow;24;16;A little p.m. snow;22;10;NNE;8;92%;99%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;An afternoon shower;48;32;A bit of a.m. snow;35;29;WSW;5;96%;85%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;A bit of a.m. snow;33;26;Mostly sunny;41;27;NW;6;61%;1%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy;57;45;Showers around;59;38;NW;8;43%;67%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;An afternoon shower;64;54;A little a.m. rain;64;51;SSE;7;72%;59%;3

Tirana, Albania;Increasing clouds;54;37;Periods of rain;53;47;SE;8;76%;100%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Windy this afternoon;52;38;Windy with a flurry;51;34;NNW;17;39%;40%;3

Toronto, Canada;Morning snow showers;23;12;Turning cloudy, cold;20;14;WSW;15;61%;57%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy this morning;63;49;Windy;72;56;WSW;20;47%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;More sun than clouds;63;50;High clouds and mild;70;58;W;12;56%;29%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine;11;-18;Plenty of sunshine;17;-11;E;8;73%;0%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;31;24;Partly sunny, chilly;35;29;NNE;4;71%;1%;2

Vienna, Austria;Breezy;38;30;Partly sunny, breezy;39;31;W;14;59%;2%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine, pleasant;85;68;Sunny and very warm;87;65;E;6;57%;8%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow, not as cold;33;26;A bit of p.m. snow;31;24;SSW;14;98%;96%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A little snow;34;31;A little snow;35;23;W;13;88%;98%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, a shower;74;60;A little a.m. rain;68;56;SE;17;84%;57%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;90;70;Mostly sunny;93;71;WSW;5;54%;4%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;33;23;Mostly sunny;36;25;NE;2;67%;3%;3

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News and Earthquake Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On