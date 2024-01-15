Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Sunday, January 14, 2024 HT Image

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partial sunshine;89;79;A shower or two;90;79;SW;9;75%;85%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny;86;64;Warm with some sun;85;65;NNW;6;40%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;54;38;A couple of showers;54;43;E;5;93%;83%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Sun and clouds;72;57;Breezy in the p.m.;68;55;W;13;44%;11%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Morning rain;43;36;An afternoon shower;39;33;NW;18;77%;83%;1

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;35;14;Mostly sunny, colder;21;8;E;5;72%;2%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;A few showers;41;28;Turning sunny;41;30;E;8;79%;16%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Windy, much colder;-6;-20;Sunny, but very cold;-8;-27;SSW;9;85%;7%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid;97;77;A t-storm around;94;80;NE;7;67%;45%;12

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;56;45;An afternoon shower;58;47;WSW;6;65%;77%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Humid;77;67;Cloudy and humid;78;65;NE;9;75%;94%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun and warm;70;48;Hazy sun;70;47;NNW;8;54%;1%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;92;71;Inc. clouds;91;75;SE;8;68%;44%;6

Bangalore, India;Hazy and very warm;87;62;Partly sunny;87;61;ESE;6;53%;3%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Decreasing clouds;94;78;Abundant sunshine;93;75;SE;8;49%;3%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;63;50;Rather cloudy;62;49;NE;6;68%;29%;1

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;39;16;Partly sunny;39;18;SSE;6;37%;44%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Not as cold;41;34;Rain and drizzle;45;33;WSW;8;73%;91%;1

Berlin, Germany;Rain and snow shower;37;34;Overcast and breezy;37;27;WNW;17;85%;81%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Sunshine and nice;71;43;Partly sunny, nice;73;43;SE;7;55%;14%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;67;A stray a.m. t-storm;81;65;ESE;5;69%;57%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;39;26;Mostly sunny, windy;40;31;WNW;14;57%;3%;2

Brussels, Belgium;An afternoon shower;35;31;An afternoon shower;36;27;WNW;13;89%;46%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;40;26;Inc. clouds;45;32;WSW;4;63%;28%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;38;26;Sunny intervals;40;31;WNW;7;67%;11%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Hot, an a.m. shower;90;67;Sunshine, less humid;89;69;ENE;8;47%;75%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm or two;88;68;Not as warm;78;71;NNE;5;79%;61%;8

Busan, South Korea;An afternoon shower;55;34;Plenty of sun;48;25;NW;8;32%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;65;50;Sunshine;68;50;WSW;5;54%;2%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;79;59;Sunny and nice;77;63;S;14;63%;2%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A little p.m. rain;88;69;A couple of showers;90;66;SSE;3;62%;71%;7

Chennai, India;Foggy this morning;88;72;Hazy;87;72;ESE;6;74%;1%;6

Chicago, United States;Windy and frigid;-1;-10;Brisk and very cold;2;-7;WSW;16;85%;10%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;90;73;Partly sunny;88;72;NE;11;65%;26%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;An afternoon flurry;37;29;A little snow;31;17;NNW;15;87%;85%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Warm with clearing;91;70;Mostly cloudy, warm;88;69;NNW;7;43%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;A bit of ice;18;13;A little a.m. snow;23;13;N;11;57%;70%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy;90;82;A stray thunderstorm;90;80;NNE;9;75%;55%;9

Delhi, India;Fog will lift;63;44;Clearing;61;43;SW;5;62%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, cold;11;-4;A little snow;-1;-11;SSW;8;79%;90%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy;74;57;Partly sunny;73;57;WNW;5;61%;2%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;77;WSW;7;74%;68%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A p.m. shower or two;41;28;Cold;36;30;W;10;85%;31%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy with a shower;57;47;A couple of showers;52;40;N;7;74%;88%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A.M. rain, clearing;66;59;High clouds;70;57;WNW;8;61%;0%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Periods of rain;74;66;A morning shower;77;67;SE;8;76%;74%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;60;A stray thunderstorm;80;64;ENE;8;76%;60%;14

Havana, Cuba;Showers around;82;68;Showers around;85;68;SE;7;75%;65%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow, cold;24;17;Cloudy and colder;24;6;N;8;81%;91%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;90;72;Turning cloudy;92;76;SE;5;59%;41%;4

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;72;61;Sunny and pleasant;78;61;E;9;56%;1%;5

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;76;62;Sunshine and nice;79;70;SSW;8;71%;33%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunlit and very warm;90;64;Clouds and sun;89;63;SE;6;50%;2%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;78;42;Sunny, not as warm;67;40;ENE;5;49%;1%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning out cloudy;45;40;Partly sunny;53;50;SSW;10;61%;78%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;88;79;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;WNW;9;77%;92%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Some sun, pleasant;84;73;Breezy in the p.m.;85;72;N;13;52%;3%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm around;82;56;Sunshine and warm;87;61;WSW;7;52%;30%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;56;34;Sunny and mild;58;35;SSW;5;34%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun;79;58;Hazy sun;80;65;W;8;63%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy;68;45;Hazy;67;42;SSE;4;56%;10%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;92;52;Clouds and sun;84;59;N;13;17%;0%;4

Kiev, Ukraine;An icy mix;32;29;Partly sunny;34;25;SW;10;72%;39%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy this afternoon;90;78;Showers around;89;77;ENE;13;71%;75%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;90;74;A t-storm around;90;74;WSW;7;70%;92%;6

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;73;50;Hazy sun;73;52;NW;6;69%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny, nice;93;75;A t-storm or two;91;75;NNE;4;72%;88%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Breezy in the p.m.;66;43;Cooler with a shower;55;41;NE;8;70%;69%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny, humid;93;78;Hot and humid;92;77;SW;7;73%;3%;8

Lima, Peru;Windy this afternoon;78;70;Nice with some sun;78;71;SSE;11;75%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;A p.m. shower or two;65;61;A little a.m. rain;64;60;SSW;8;99%;93%;1

London, United Kingdom;A p.m. shower or two;42;30;Sunny, but chilly;38;27;WNW;8;68%;10%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Clearing;63;46;Some sun;66;47;ENE;5;58%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;A morning shower;86;78;A morning shower;88;76;WSW;7;66%;79%;4

Madrid, Spain;Showers;47;46;Morning rain, cloudy;58;52;WSW;9;93%;89%;1

Male, Maldives;Lots of sun, nice;89;81;An afternoon shower;90;80;NNE;15;69%;68%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Morning t-storms;81;76;A t-storm in spots;88;76;ENE;6;78%;72%;5

Manila, Philippines;Some sun, pleasant;88;73;Some sun;87;73;E;8;63%;11%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;83;59;Some sun, pleasant;82;66;NE;8;62%;10%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;73;48;Brilliant sunshine;79;50;SSW;5;29%;2%;6

Miami, United States;A shower or two;74;71;Breezy with a shower;80;72;SSE;15;81%;87%;2

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;32;27;Cloudy with a flurry;31;25;SW;13;99%;89%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Windy;100;80;Partly sunny, breezy;91;79;ENE;14;66%;9%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A little a.m. rain;88;62;Sunny and pleasant;83;68;ENE;8;51%;63%;11

Montreal, Canada;A little snow;28;17;Partly sunny;23;16;SW;9;69%;76%;2

Moscow, Russia;A little snow, cold;10;9;A bit of a.m. snow;31;26;S;12;90%;94%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy and less humid;93;75;Hazy;90;70;NNW;8;36%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;78;62;Partly sunny, nice;79;60;NNE;10;69%;55%;11

New York, United States;A snow shower;44;24;Periods of sun;32;27;WSW;9;39%;65%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;A p.m. shower or two;61;43;Clouds and sun;63;47;SSW;6;67%;66%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;36;-12;Much colder;-3;-18;SSW;14;71%;37%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;55;44;A shower or two;49;36;NNW;11;56%;57%;3

Oslo, Norway;Colder, p.m. snow;30;12;Hazy sun and cold;21;-4;NNE;5;74%;11%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A bit of a.m. snow;27;10;Cloudy and breezy;18;5;SW;15;74%;62%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;87;79;A stray thunderstorm;87;78;ENE;13;81%;82%;3

Panama City, Panama;Breezy in the p.m.;90;74;A little p.m. rain;93;74;NW;8;65%;59%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of showers;90;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;73;ENE;9;76%;76%;5

Paris, France;Low clouds and cold;32;30;Clouds and sun;39;25;N;8;79%;26%;2

Perth, Australia;Very hot;106;72;Cooler;92;70;S;11;53%;2%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun, hot;93;73;Partly sunny;90;73;NE;8;51%;7%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, hot;95;75;A little a.m. rain;92;75;N;8;73%;87%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, humid;94;69;Mostly sunny;93;69;ESE;7;58%;4%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A bit of a.m. snow;35;30;Windy, a p.m. flurry;35;30;W;18;67%;82%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;A little a.m. snow;40;13;Sunny and colder;28;7;N;6;55%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;67;44;An afternoon shower;67;43;ESE;5;70%;74%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, warm;82;45;Warm with some sun;81;47;SSE;6;36%;0%;1

Recife, Brazil;Variable cloudiness;89;78;Partly sunny;89;77;ESE;9;62%;70%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Colder;28;19;A bit of a.m. snow;27;20;NE;6;69%;76%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little snow;28;25;A little snow;32;21;SW;7;95%;98%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers around;84;76;A t-storm or two;90;77;N;6;72%;68%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Increasing clouds;82;56;Warm with some sun;86;57;NE;5;30%;2%;4

Rome, Italy;Rain and drizzle;56;50;Clearing;61;44;E;7;82%;35%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little snow;12;10;Cold, an a.m. flurry;19;16;NE;6;89%;88%;0

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sun;60;47;Partly sunny;58;48;NNE;8;80%;5%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy this morning;81;64;Mostly sunny;84;64;ENE;10;54%;8%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun, warm;84;75;Showers around;86;75;E;14;75%;86%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;79;64;Sunshine and nice;79;65;SSW;7;62%;3%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine;81;46;Mostly sunny, nice;78;46;NE;5;26%;2%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and hot;95;56;Breezy in the p.m.;91;51;SW;8;32%;4%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers around;87;70;Mostly sunny;87;71;NNE;8;75%;62%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain and drizzle;64;56;Downpours;63;56;SSE;5;97%;100%;1

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny, cold;32;22;Mostly sunny, cold;36;24;ESE;7;48%;4%;2

Seoul, South Korea;A wintry mix;46;18;Sunny and colder;35;16;WNW;6;42%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;66;39;Mostly cloudy;46;39;NE;11;59%;44%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;90;79;Brief a.m. showers;87;76;NNE;6;79%;94%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;Increasing clouds;44;18;Mostly cloudy;41;30;ESE;4;65%;74%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in the a.m.;82;74;A morning shower;84;74;E;16;71%;86%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;29;20;Snow;22;4;NNW;12;89%;84%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower or two;79;68;Rain, heavy at times;73;68;E;17;81%;100%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;77;55;A stray shower;72;57;ENE;12;77%;60%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Cold with snow;24;16;A little p.m. snow;22;10;NNE;8;92%;99%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;An afternoon shower;48;32;A bit of a.m. snow;35;29;WSW;5;96%;85%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;A bit of a.m. snow;33;26;Mostly sunny;41;27;NW;6;61%;1%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy;57;45;Showers around;59;38;NW;8;43%;67%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;An afternoon shower;64;54;A little a.m. rain;64;51;SSE;7;72%;59%;3

Tirana, Albania;Increasing clouds;54;37;Periods of rain;53;47;SE;8;76%;100%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Windy this afternoon;52;38;Windy with a flurry;51;34;NNW;17;39%;40%;3

Toronto, Canada;Morning snow showers;23;12;Turning cloudy, cold;20;14;WSW;15;61%;57%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy this morning;63;49;Windy;72;56;WSW;20;47%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;More sun than clouds;63;50;High clouds and mild;70;58;W;12;56%;29%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine;11;-18;Plenty of sunshine;17;-11;E;8;73%;0%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;31;24;Partly sunny, chilly;35;29;NNE;4;71%;1%;2

Vienna, Austria;Breezy;38;30;Partly sunny, breezy;39;31;W;14;59%;2%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine, pleasant;85;68;Sunny and very warm;87;65;E;6;57%;8%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow, not as cold;33;26;A bit of p.m. snow;31;24;SSW;14;98%;96%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A little snow;34;31;A little snow;35;23;W;13;88%;98%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, a shower;74;60;A little a.m. rain;68;56;SE;17;84%;57%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;90;70;Mostly sunny;93;71;WSW;5;54%;4%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;33;23;Mostly sunny;36;25;NE;2;67%;3%;3

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather