Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Sunday, January 28, 2024

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Hazy sunshine;91;77;Partly sunny;91;78;SSW;10;69%;31%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy, not as warm;77;66;Mostly cloudy;76;66;NW;9;56%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, cool;51;38;Showers around;47;39;ENE;10;81%;95%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Hazy and very warm;76;46;Not as warm;65;45;ESE;5;68%;0%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;58;40;Cloudy;51;45;S;8;83%;15%;1

Anchorage, United States;Very cold, p.m. snow;6;4;A little snow, cold;16;0;SE;7;81%;97%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler, morning rain;45;37;Partly sunny;48;36;SSE;7;79%;68%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and cold;9;-5;Cloudy and cold;7;-8;SSW;5;82%;31%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;93;69;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;SE;6;42%;1%;12

Athens, Greece;A few showers;49;39;A morning shower;48;40;NNE;11;64%;61%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Downpours;75;64;Mostly sunny, windy;76;65;SSE;18;61%;32%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun;60;41;Plenty of sunshine;64;46;ESE;6;40%;2%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;86;73;A t-storm in spots;96;69;SE;7;73%;66%;9

Bangalore, India;Inc. clouds;83;61;High clouds;85;59;E;7;54%;2%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;93;78;Partly sunny;92;76;S;8;51%;89%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;59;49;Low clouds;61;47;NE;9;85%;25%;1

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;43;19;Mostly sunny;39;23;NE;5;45%;40%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;45;31;Mostly sunny;44;29;ESE;4;72%;2%;2

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;46;33;Mostly cloudy;49;34;SSW;7;62%;1%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Showers around;71;50;Clouds and sun, nice;72;48;SE;7;59%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray t-shower;81;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;66;NNW;7;66%;57%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Increasing clouds;46;27;Sunshine;44;27;ESE;9;78%;0%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of sun;56;42;Partly sunny, nice;54;47;S;8;78%;13%;2

Bucharest, Romania;A p.m. shower or two;40;27;Partly sunny;38;23;NE;7;73%;22%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Sunshine;49;27;Plenty of sun;45;24;SE;4;69%;0%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;84;71;Mostly sunny;88;71;E;9;59%;4%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;91;68;Cloudy, not as warm;79;70;SSE;7;79%;92%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunny;46;28;Sunny;49;28;N;6;44%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly cloudy;64;51;An afternoon shower;67;50;W;10;53%;49%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy;80;60;Breezy in the p.m.;74;63;NNW;20;67%;30%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Lots of sun, warm;89;65;Mostly sunny and hot;91;64;SSE;3;47%;26%;8

Chennai, India;Nice with some sun;86;73;Some sun;87;71;NE;9;66%;0%;4

Chicago, United States;Breezy this morning;41;31;Variable cloudiness;45;36;SSW;10;68%;62%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;90;76;Showers around;91;76;NE;11;71%;93%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;45;37;High clouds;45;38;WSW;7;70%;33%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Hazy sun;84;68;Mostly cloudy;83;69;NNE;11;48%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Sunny and milder;64;38;Sunny and mild;69;43;WSW;7;57%;1%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;79;Some brightening;89;79;NE;8;74%;66%;6

Delhi, India;Hazy;66;50;Hazy;69;53;SSW;6;84%;2%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, mild;62;33;Mostly sunny, mild;62;30;SSW;6;43%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;79;55;Hazy sunshine;74;57;SE;5;43%;2%;5

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;87;78;A shower and t-storm;87;77;SW;7;79%;93%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A p.m. shower or two;56;38;Cooler, a.m. showers;42;33;NNE;12;89%;96%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Downpours;51;39;A little a.m. rain;44;35;NNW;7;90%;87%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mild with low clouds;70;60;Cooler with a shower;62;59;E;14;87%;78%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;56;53;A morning shower;59;57;NNW;6;80%;52%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;84;59;Nice with some sun;82;61;NE;6;58%;39%;14

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;64;Breezy, not as warm;73;59;N;15;61%;2%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy, a shower;38;35;Mostly cloudy, windy;38;33;W;15;90%;15%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun, some clouds;95;73;Partly sunny;93;74;SE;5;52%;8%;8

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;62;56;Low clouds;65;61;E;10;74%;88%;1

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;79;72;A couple of showers;82;71;WSW;16;76%;98%;3

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun, less humid;87;63;High clouds;87;63;SE;8;56%;2%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;A morning shower;71;50;Mostly sunny;67;44;NNW;6;63%;10%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower or two;44;37;Windy;41;37;NNE;16;85%;93%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;88;77;Couple of t-storms;87;76;WNW;9;83%;91%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;High clouds;81;70;Breezy in the p.m.;80;69;N;13;48%;2%;2

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;82;57;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;61;S;6;62%;75%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Colder, p.m. showers;39;33;Milder;46;31;NNW;3;72%;4%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Cloudy;79;63;Clouds and sun, nice;82;64;W;7;60%;44%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;Turning cloudy;63;39;Mostly sunny;65;40;S;5;58%;14%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly cloudy;87;52;Hazy sunshine;84;60;N;11;21%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Low clouds;33;18;Low clouds;32;22;SW;3;78%;3%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A little p.m. rain;86;75;Nice with sunshine;86;75;N;7;69%;15%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray t-storm, hot;93;75;A t-storm around;90;75;N;6;70%;64%;4

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;75;55;Mostly cloudy;77;58;SSW;4;63%;4%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;94;78;Showers around;92;76;SE;4;65%;83%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A quick p.m. shower;61;43;A little rain;57;42;ENE;6;76%;97%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Plenty of sunshine;95;75;Hazy sun;88;78;SSW;8;67%;3%;9

Lima, Peru;Inc. clouds;85;73;Clouds and sun, nice;81;72;SSE;10;73%;29%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower or two;64;52;Clouds and sun, nice;65;51;ESE;5;80%;5%;1

London, United Kingdom;Sunshine, pleasant;53;46;Cloudy;57;48;S;8;82%;24%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, warm;79;54;Sunny and warm;78;52;E;6;35%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;A morning shower;91;78;Showers;89;78;SSW;7;69%;97%;10

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun, mild;66;46;Some brightening;60;42;ENE;4;69%;9%;1

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;89;81;Mostly sunny, humid;90;81;NE;18;74%;44%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;91;76;Clouds and sun;92;78;SE;7;69%;43%;7

Manila, Philippines;Decreasing clouds;86;72;Clouds and sun, nice;86;72;E;10;57%;8%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;84;59;Breezy in the p.m.;82;60;SSE;12;62%;4%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Clearing;72;44;Partly sunny;71;46;NNE;6;37%;6%;5

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;83;56;Cooler;67;53;NNW;15;56%;3%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;31;25;Low clouds;34;25;SW;7;95%;5%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy and very warm;100;79;Breezy and very warm;99;80;E;15;63%;28%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy in the p.m.;78;66;Breezy in the p.m.;81;64;ENE;11;67%;3%;11

Montreal, Canada;Fog, then cloudy;35;30;Mostly cloudy;33;7;NE;8;78%;25%;1

Moscow, Russia;A bit of snow;27;13;Low clouds;30;29;WSW;8;85%;18%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy;93;72;Hazy;90;72;N;7;34%;0%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;85;54;Clearing;82;61;NE;11;58%;36%;10

New York, United States;Rain this morning;40;37;Bit of rain, snow;44;31;N;15;69%;65%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;A p.m. shower or two;60;41;A little a.m. rain;53;42;NE;13;79%;85%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Intermittent snow;22;2;A little snow;10;-5;SSW;6;76%;91%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Brief p.m. showers;50;37;Mostly sunny;53;36;ENE;5;54%;1%;3

Oslo, Norway;Increasingly windy;37;32;Cloudy;42;27;N;5;84%;4%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Low clouds may break;36;27;Mostly cloudy;33;12;ESE;8;71%;24%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy;88;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;81;NE;9;77%;45%;12

Panama City, Panama;Breezy in the p.m.;91;73;High clouds;91;74;NNW;9;60%;6%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny, nice;90;74;Showers around;85;75;E;9;80%;72%;4

Paris, France;Clouds and sunshine;51;42;Partly sunny;55;48;SSE;7;80%;15%;2

Perth, Australia;Breezy, not as warm;82;63;Windy in the p.m.;83;64;S;15;42%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;88;73;Mostly sunny;90;74;S;5;55%;12%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny and hot;96;77;Mostly cloudy, hot;95;76;NNE;9;61%;20%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunshine;93;67;Mostly sunny;90;65;SSE;7;60%;4%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunshine;43;26;Mostly sunny;42;27;SE;4;72%;0%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Hazy sunshine;33;12;Hazy sunshine;39;12;NE;3;60%;1%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;71;48;A shower in the p.m.;71;50;N;6;74%;100%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Warm with clearing;76;46;Mainly cloudy, warm;73;43;ESE;6;64%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower in places;90;78;A t-storm around;89;77;ESE;9;67%;55%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little snow;31;25;A little p.m. rain;38;27;SW;20;82%;89%;0

Riga, Latvia;Low clouds;37;34;Cloudy and breezy;40;31;SSW;13;76%;14%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers around;85;75;A t-storm around;87;75;N;7;74%;45%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy;72;52;Breezy in the a.m.;73;60;SSE;12;48%;3%;2

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;61;33;Plenty of sun;58;31;NNE;5;61%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A stray p.m. shower;36;34;Mostly cloudy, mild;42;33;WSW;12;72%;33%;1

San Francisco, United States;Sun and clouds;68;49;Mostly sunny;64;49;WSW;7;78%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, windy;78;64;Windy;82;64;ENE;17;54%;14%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Nice with some sun;82;69;Mostly sunny, warm;87;70;SSW;7;63%;2%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;81;65;Mostly sunny, nice;74;62;N;11;60%;3%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;76;48;Rather cloudy;77;52;ESE;7;55%;44%;5

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;89;58;Plenty of sunshine;93;58;SSW;7;42%;3%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers around;85;67;Mostly sunny, nice;86;68;WNW;7;74%;7%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Windy;61;49;Warmer;68;46;ESE;7;71%;9%;2

Seattle, United States;A p.m. shower or two;60;49;Mostly cloudy, mild;62;49;SSE;7;75%;73%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Hazy sunshine;37;22;Hazy sunshine;41;22;NE;4;54%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;50;37;Cloudy and mild;54;46;ESE;13;54%;85%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;76;Morning showers;90;77;NNE;9;72%;85%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Turning cloudy;38;25;Partly sunny;38;24;NE;4;78%;13%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Nice with some sun;86;75;Mostly sunny;84;74;SE;10;72%;85%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;41;37;Cloudy;44;35;ESE;9;69%;86%;0

Sydney, Australia;Clouds;84;69;Humid;85;75;NE;14;68%;67%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;59;55;Breezy and warmer;70;58;ESE;14;86%;43%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy with a shower;43;34;Mainly cloudy, windy;42;32;SSW;19;72%;34%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mild with clearing;59;43;A little rain;44;34;W;6;95%;87%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;49;30;Clouds and sun;45;31;SSE;6;61%;44%;3

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;48;35;Plenty of sunshine;49;39;NNE;8;34%;3%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Rain at times;58;53;Periods of rain;61;52;WSW;10;75%;100%;2

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sun;55;26;Plenty of sun;55;26;ENE;4;51%;0%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny intervals;50;36;Sunny;54;38;NNW;6;43%;4%;3

Toronto, Canada;Showers of rain/snow;37;32;Mainly cloudy;39;32;ESE;9;71%;26%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Cloudy;65;44;Sun and clouds;64;47;E;9;69%;44%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Decreasing clouds;65;49;Mostly sunny;64;48;ESE;7;65%;0%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sun;3;-25;Mostly cloudy, cold;6;-28;NNW;7;79%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;55;50;A little p.m. rain;57;47;SE;7;86%;99%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;45;25;Sunshine;44;25;SE;9;75%;0%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A couple of showers;70;64;Warmer;77;63;N;5;74%;57%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;An afternoon shower;32;23;Rather cloudy;36;27;SSW;11;93%;2%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A few showers;41;29;Some sun;42;30;S;10;77%;0%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Strong winds;70;58;Very windy;68;62;S;30;75%;93%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;A few showers;85;71;Clouds and sun, nice;89;68;WSW;4;68%;2%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;36;17;Partly sunny;31;19;NE;3;77%;44%;2

