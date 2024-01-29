 Global Forecast-Fahrenheit | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

AP |
Jan 29, 2024 09:44 AM IST

Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Sunday, January 28, 2024

HT Image
HT Image

_____

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Hazy sunshine;91;77;Partly sunny;91;78;SSW;10;69%;31%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy, not as warm;77;66;Mostly cloudy;76;66;NW;9;56%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, cool;51;38;Showers around;47;39;ENE;10;81%;95%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Hazy and very warm;76;46;Not as warm;65;45;ESE;5;68%;0%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;58;40;Cloudy;51;45;S;8;83%;15%;1

Anchorage, United States;Very cold, p.m. snow;6;4;A little snow, cold;16;0;SE;7;81%;97%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler, morning rain;45;37;Partly sunny;48;36;SSE;7;79%;68%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and cold;9;-5;Cloudy and cold;7;-8;SSW;5;82%;31%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;93;69;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;SE;6;42%;1%;12

Athens, Greece;A few showers;49;39;A morning shower;48;40;NNE;11;64%;61%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Downpours;75;64;Mostly sunny, windy;76;65;SSE;18;61%;32%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun;60;41;Plenty of sunshine;64;46;ESE;6;40%;2%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;86;73;A t-storm in spots;96;69;SE;7;73%;66%;9

Bangalore, India;Inc. clouds;83;61;High clouds;85;59;E;7;54%;2%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;93;78;Partly sunny;92;76;S;8;51%;89%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;59;49;Low clouds;61;47;NE;9;85%;25%;1

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;43;19;Mostly sunny;39;23;NE;5;45%;40%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;45;31;Mostly sunny;44;29;ESE;4;72%;2%;2

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;46;33;Mostly cloudy;49;34;SSW;7;62%;1%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Showers around;71;50;Clouds and sun, nice;72;48;SE;7;59%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray t-shower;81;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;66;NNW;7;66%;57%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Increasing clouds;46;27;Sunshine;44;27;ESE;9;78%;0%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of sun;56;42;Partly sunny, nice;54;47;S;8;78%;13%;2

Bucharest, Romania;A p.m. shower or two;40;27;Partly sunny;38;23;NE;7;73%;22%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Sunshine;49;27;Plenty of sun;45;24;SE;4;69%;0%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;84;71;Mostly sunny;88;71;E;9;59%;4%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;91;68;Cloudy, not as warm;79;70;SSE;7;79%;92%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunny;46;28;Sunny;49;28;N;6;44%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly cloudy;64;51;An afternoon shower;67;50;W;10;53%;49%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy;80;60;Breezy in the p.m.;74;63;NNW;20;67%;30%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Lots of sun, warm;89;65;Mostly sunny and hot;91;64;SSE;3;47%;26%;8

Chennai, India;Nice with some sun;86;73;Some sun;87;71;NE;9;66%;0%;4

Chicago, United States;Breezy this morning;41;31;Variable cloudiness;45;36;SSW;10;68%;62%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;90;76;Showers around;91;76;NE;11;71%;93%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;45;37;High clouds;45;38;WSW;7;70%;33%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Hazy sun;84;68;Mostly cloudy;83;69;NNE;11;48%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Sunny and milder;64;38;Sunny and mild;69;43;WSW;7;57%;1%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;79;Some brightening;89;79;NE;8;74%;66%;6

Delhi, India;Hazy;66;50;Hazy;69;53;SSW;6;84%;2%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, mild;62;33;Mostly sunny, mild;62;30;SSW;6;43%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;79;55;Hazy sunshine;74;57;SE;5;43%;2%;5

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;87;78;A shower and t-storm;87;77;SW;7;79%;93%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A p.m. shower or two;56;38;Cooler, a.m. showers;42;33;NNE;12;89%;96%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Downpours;51;39;A little a.m. rain;44;35;NNW;7;90%;87%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mild with low clouds;70;60;Cooler with a shower;62;59;E;14;87%;78%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;56;53;A morning shower;59;57;NNW;6;80%;52%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;84;59;Nice with some sun;82;61;NE;6;58%;39%;14

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;64;Breezy, not as warm;73;59;N;15;61%;2%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy, a shower;38;35;Mostly cloudy, windy;38;33;W;15;90%;15%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun, some clouds;95;73;Partly sunny;93;74;SE;5;52%;8%;8

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;62;56;Low clouds;65;61;E;10;74%;88%;1

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;79;72;A couple of showers;82;71;WSW;16;76%;98%;3

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun, less humid;87;63;High clouds;87;63;SE;8;56%;2%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;A morning shower;71;50;Mostly sunny;67;44;NNW;6;63%;10%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower or two;44;37;Windy;41;37;NNE;16;85%;93%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;88;77;Couple of t-storms;87;76;WNW;9;83%;91%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;High clouds;81;70;Breezy in the p.m.;80;69;N;13;48%;2%;2

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;82;57;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;61;S;6;62%;75%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Colder, p.m. showers;39;33;Milder;46;31;NNW;3;72%;4%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Cloudy;79;63;Clouds and sun, nice;82;64;W;7;60%;44%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;Turning cloudy;63;39;Mostly sunny;65;40;S;5;58%;14%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly cloudy;87;52;Hazy sunshine;84;60;N;11;21%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Low clouds;33;18;Low clouds;32;22;SW;3;78%;3%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A little p.m. rain;86;75;Nice with sunshine;86;75;N;7;69%;15%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray t-storm, hot;93;75;A t-storm around;90;75;N;6;70%;64%;4

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;75;55;Mostly cloudy;77;58;SSW;4;63%;4%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;94;78;Showers around;92;76;SE;4;65%;83%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A quick p.m. shower;61;43;A little rain;57;42;ENE;6;76%;97%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Plenty of sunshine;95;75;Hazy sun;88;78;SSW;8;67%;3%;9

Lima, Peru;Inc. clouds;85;73;Clouds and sun, nice;81;72;SSE;10;73%;29%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower or two;64;52;Clouds and sun, nice;65;51;ESE;5;80%;5%;1

London, United Kingdom;Sunshine, pleasant;53;46;Cloudy;57;48;S;8;82%;24%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, warm;79;54;Sunny and warm;78;52;E;6;35%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;A morning shower;91;78;Showers;89;78;SSW;7;69%;97%;10

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun, mild;66;46;Some brightening;60;42;ENE;4;69%;9%;1

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;89;81;Mostly sunny, humid;90;81;NE;18;74%;44%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;91;76;Clouds and sun;92;78;SE;7;69%;43%;7

Manila, Philippines;Decreasing clouds;86;72;Clouds and sun, nice;86;72;E;10;57%;8%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;84;59;Breezy in the p.m.;82;60;SSE;12;62%;4%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Clearing;72;44;Partly sunny;71;46;NNE;6;37%;6%;5

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;83;56;Cooler;67;53;NNW;15;56%;3%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;31;25;Low clouds;34;25;SW;7;95%;5%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy and very warm;100;79;Breezy and very warm;99;80;E;15;63%;28%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy in the p.m.;78;66;Breezy in the p.m.;81;64;ENE;11;67%;3%;11

Montreal, Canada;Fog, then cloudy;35;30;Mostly cloudy;33;7;NE;8;78%;25%;1

Moscow, Russia;A bit of snow;27;13;Low clouds;30;29;WSW;8;85%;18%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy;93;72;Hazy;90;72;N;7;34%;0%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;85;54;Clearing;82;61;NE;11;58%;36%;10

New York, United States;Rain this morning;40;37;Bit of rain, snow;44;31;N;15;69%;65%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;A p.m. shower or two;60;41;A little a.m. rain;53;42;NE;13;79%;85%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Intermittent snow;22;2;A little snow;10;-5;SSW;6;76%;91%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Brief p.m. showers;50;37;Mostly sunny;53;36;ENE;5;54%;1%;3

Oslo, Norway;Increasingly windy;37;32;Cloudy;42;27;N;5;84%;4%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Low clouds may break;36;27;Mostly cloudy;33;12;ESE;8;71%;24%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy;88;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;81;NE;9;77%;45%;12

Panama City, Panama;Breezy in the p.m.;91;73;High clouds;91;74;NNW;9;60%;6%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny, nice;90;74;Showers around;85;75;E;9;80%;72%;4

Paris, France;Clouds and sunshine;51;42;Partly sunny;55;48;SSE;7;80%;15%;2

Perth, Australia;Breezy, not as warm;82;63;Windy in the p.m.;83;64;S;15;42%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;88;73;Mostly sunny;90;74;S;5;55%;12%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny and hot;96;77;Mostly cloudy, hot;95;76;NNE;9;61%;20%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunshine;93;67;Mostly sunny;90;65;SSE;7;60%;4%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunshine;43;26;Mostly sunny;42;27;SE;4;72%;0%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Hazy sunshine;33;12;Hazy sunshine;39;12;NE;3;60%;1%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;71;48;A shower in the p.m.;71;50;N;6;74%;100%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Warm with clearing;76;46;Mainly cloudy, warm;73;43;ESE;6;64%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower in places;90;78;A t-storm around;89;77;ESE;9;67%;55%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little snow;31;25;A little p.m. rain;38;27;SW;20;82%;89%;0

Riga, Latvia;Low clouds;37;34;Cloudy and breezy;40;31;SSW;13;76%;14%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers around;85;75;A t-storm around;87;75;N;7;74%;45%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy;72;52;Breezy in the a.m.;73;60;SSE;12;48%;3%;2

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;61;33;Plenty of sun;58;31;NNE;5;61%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A stray p.m. shower;36;34;Mostly cloudy, mild;42;33;WSW;12;72%;33%;1

San Francisco, United States;Sun and clouds;68;49;Mostly sunny;64;49;WSW;7;78%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, windy;78;64;Windy;82;64;ENE;17;54%;14%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Nice with some sun;82;69;Mostly sunny, warm;87;70;SSW;7;63%;2%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;81;65;Mostly sunny, nice;74;62;N;11;60%;3%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;76;48;Rather cloudy;77;52;ESE;7;55%;44%;5

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;89;58;Plenty of sunshine;93;58;SSW;7;42%;3%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers around;85;67;Mostly sunny, nice;86;68;WNW;7;74%;7%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Windy;61;49;Warmer;68;46;ESE;7;71%;9%;2

Seattle, United States;A p.m. shower or two;60;49;Mostly cloudy, mild;62;49;SSE;7;75%;73%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Hazy sunshine;37;22;Hazy sunshine;41;22;NE;4;54%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;50;37;Cloudy and mild;54;46;ESE;13;54%;85%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;76;Morning showers;90;77;NNE;9;72%;85%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Turning cloudy;38;25;Partly sunny;38;24;NE;4;78%;13%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Nice with some sun;86;75;Mostly sunny;84;74;SE;10;72%;85%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;41;37;Cloudy;44;35;ESE;9;69%;86%;0

Sydney, Australia;Clouds;84;69;Humid;85;75;NE;14;68%;67%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;59;55;Breezy and warmer;70;58;ESE;14;86%;43%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy with a shower;43;34;Mainly cloudy, windy;42;32;SSW;19;72%;34%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mild with clearing;59;43;A little rain;44;34;W;6;95%;87%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;49;30;Clouds and sun;45;31;SSE;6;61%;44%;3

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;48;35;Plenty of sunshine;49;39;NNE;8;34%;3%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Rain at times;58;53;Periods of rain;61;52;WSW;10;75%;100%;2

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sun;55;26;Plenty of sun;55;26;ENE;4;51%;0%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny intervals;50;36;Sunny;54;38;NNW;6;43%;4%;3

Toronto, Canada;Showers of rain/snow;37;32;Mainly cloudy;39;32;ESE;9;71%;26%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Cloudy;65;44;Sun and clouds;64;47;E;9;69%;44%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Decreasing clouds;65;49;Mostly sunny;64;48;ESE;7;65%;0%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sun;3;-25;Mostly cloudy, cold;6;-28;NNW;7;79%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;55;50;A little p.m. rain;57;47;SE;7;86%;99%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;45;25;Sunshine;44;25;SE;9;75%;0%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A couple of showers;70;64;Warmer;77;63;N;5;74%;57%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;An afternoon shower;32;23;Rather cloudy;36;27;SSW;11;93%;2%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A few showers;41;29;Some sun;42;30;S;10;77%;0%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Strong winds;70;58;Very windy;68;62;S;30;75%;93%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;A few showers;85;71;Clouds and sun, nice;89;68;WSW;4;68%;2%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;36;17;Partly sunny;31;19;NE;3;77%;44%;2

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Bihar Politics Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On