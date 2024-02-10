 Global Forecast-Fahrenheit | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

AP |
Feb 10, 2024 09:54 AM IST

Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Friday, February 9, 2024

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly sunny;91;80;Hazy sunshine;92;81;SSW;10;73%;28%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Brilliant sunshine;73;61;Clouds and sun;75;63;NNE;6;57%;2%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Some sun;61;44;Clouds and sunshine;61;41;NNE;7;77%;11%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy;69;56;Very windy;60;49;W;24;72%;94%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Downpours;54;46;Low clouds;55;47;E;7;89%;81%;0

Anchorage, United States;Mainly cloudy;30;27;Cloudy;39;28;ESE;8;67%;55%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;73;46;High clouds and warm;69;47;NNE;6;39%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Afternoon snow;38;15;Increasingly windy;23;-10;WSW;19;78%;13%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray thunderstorm;95;77;Some brightening;94;78;E;7;61%;44%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunny and mild;66;52;Nice with some sun;65;57;S;8;61%;13%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Humid;77;67;Humid;76;63;SW;7;78%;66%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Some sun, pleasant;75;55;Cloudy, not as warm;67;57;NE;10;47%;93%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Warm with clearing;95;69;Partly sunny;96;73;SE;9;63%;28%;10

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;89;63;Clouds and sun;87;62;ESE;10;51%;1%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunshine;95;78;A t-storm around;94;76;S;8;60%;45%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Morning rain;59;53;Breezy in the a.m.;60;46;WSW;10;64%;44%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;46;25;Sun and some clouds;45;27;WSW;11;28%;40%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers;64;53;Breezy in the p.m.;65;56;SE;14;49%;31%;1

Berlin, Germany;Rain and drizzle;46;43;Some brightening;55;43;ENE;5;91%;39%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;70;51;A little rain;71;49;ESE;8;64%;83%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;84;69;Cloudy, a t-storm;77;68;NE;8;79%;88%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Variable cloudiness;54;48;Breezy in the p.m.;62;48;S;13;63%;87%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Rain and drizzle;58;47;Brief p.m. showers;54;45;SSE;4;90%;94%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, mild;64;44;Some brightening;64;45;SW;6;56%;6%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy and mild;59;49;Some sun, pleasant;64;50;S;12;61%;92%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A few showers, humid;84;76;Heavy a.m. showers;87;73;ENE;9;79%;94%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;93;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;71;ENE;7;72%;57%;9

Busan, South Korea;Turning sunny;52;29;Sunny;51;31;WNW;8;40%;67%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and nice;71;55;Sunny and nice;73;54;NE;6;48%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;73;59;Breezy in the p.m.;76;61;SSE;17;54%;1%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Showers around;82;68;Humid;85;68;E;5;72%;29%;9

Chennai, India;Hazy sun;88;77;Partly sunny;90;76;ESE;7;72%;26%;8

Chicago, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;56;33;Breezy and cooler;42;31;WNW;16;61%;5%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Decreasing clouds;91;74;Partly sunny;92;73;SE;8;63%;6%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of wet snow;34;32;A morning shower;37;35;ENE;15;92%;79%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Very warm;84;71;Sunny and pleasant;82;70;N;13;64%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Rather cloudy, mild;73;53;Rain and drizzle;59;49;E;8;84%;99%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower or two;91;79;A stray thunderstorm;91;80;NE;9;73%;78%;7

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;72;48;Plenty of sunshine;72;48;W;5;58%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Snow showers;45;25;A little snow;32;16;NNW;15;80%;98%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy;79;56;Mostly cloudy;79;58;WNW;6;45%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;89;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;76;S;6;81%;91%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A few showers;45;38;Partly sunny;49;39;NNW;11;87%;81%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and mild;60;38;Mostly cloudy, warm;64;39;NNE;9;36%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain;64;58;Breezy with sunshine;63;52;WNW;21;74%;19%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;62;58;Warmer with hazy sun;70;56;ESE;8;51%;4%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny and hot;91;58;Sunshine and warm;90;61;ENE;7;38%;2%;14

Havana, Cuba;Nice with some sun;80;63;Mostly sunny;82;64;SE;10;63%;2%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Sunshine, but cold;15;3;Cold;19;16;NE;6;82%;9%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sunshine and warm;95;77;Sunny and very warm;96;75;E;5;54%;7%;9

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sun and cool;57;52;Hazy sun and warmer;67;53;ENE;7;53%;0%;6

Honolulu, United States;Sun and clouds;80;68;Showers around;80;65;NNE;8;65%;65%;5

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;93;70;Hazy sunshine;92;69;SSE;11;61%;2%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;80;44;Sunny, not as warm;71;41;NNE;6;37%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy in the p.m.;59;51;Windy in the p.m.;66;54;SW;14;59%;2%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers around;91;78;A t-storm or two;89;76;NW;10;78%;74%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Humid with some sun;85;71;Clouds limiting sun;81;68;N;9;62%;8%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. t-storm;84;58;Warm with sunshine;88;61;NE;7;48%;17%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;51;23;Plenty of sunshine;43;24;SSW;5;52%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;81;60;Sunshine, pleasant;83;58;NNE;7;45%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;64;43;Mostly sunny;70;43;SE;4;51%;1%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;96;61;Sunshine;91;63;N;12;13%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Periods of snow;35;28;Rain and drizzle;38;35;SE;9;95%;94%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Breezy in the p.m.;88;73;A few showers;86;74;NE;13;64%;83%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;91;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;76;SSE;7;68%;75%;5

Kolkata, India;Hazy;76;57;Hazy;78;58;NE;6;57%;0%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clearing;95;76;A shower in the p.m.;94;75;ENE;4;60%;78%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Variable clouds;59;41;A morning shower;60;43;W;7;68%;74%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;95;78;Hazy sunshine;90;78;SW;8;75%;3%;10

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;85;76;Mostly sunny;85;76;SSE;10;70%;15%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Rain and drizzle;63;52;Increasing clouds;59;49;WNW;10;70%;76%;3

London, United Kingdom;Rain and drizzle;54;46;Partly sunny;53;42;ESE;6;82%;64%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, cool;62;40;Sunny, but cool;63;40;NNE;6;53%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny and hot;92;78;Mostly cloudy;89;79;SSW;7;70%;36%;12

Madrid, Spain;Rain and drizzle;53;44;Breezy with a shower;51;38;W;15;61%;81%;3

Male, Maldives;Sunshine, pleasant;89;82;Partly sunny;90;82;ENE;14;66%;4%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;88;79;Brief a.m. showers;91;78;E;6;72%;98%;8

Manila, Philippines;Sunshine and nice;89;74;Rain and drizzle;90;74;SE;7;60%;61%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;79;59;Turning sunny;81;60;NE;10;55%;2%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Plenty of sunshine;84;49;Partly sunny;82;49;SSW;9;25%;0%;6

Miami, United States;Decreasing clouds;73;69;Partly sunny, nice;77;71;SE;12;67%;26%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Becoming cloudy;31;20;A morning flurry;28;26;ESE;14;92%;93%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Windy;98;80;Mostly sunny, windy;92;79;ENE;18;62%;9%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;A t-storm around;95;75;Rain and a t-storm;83;74;NNE;10;81%;100%;4

Montreal, Canada;Showers around;44;41;Partly sunny, mild;49;36;WSW;6;74%;39%;2

Moscow, Russia;Sunny, but cold;16;-3;Frigid;9;-2;WNW;7;87%;1%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;90;73;Hazy sun;90;71;NNW;9;38%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, warm;87;57;Sunshine and nice;83;62;NE;12;56%;44%;11

New York, United States;Partly sunny;53;42;An afternoon shower;57;46;WSW;7;72%;78%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;A p.m. shower or two;65;46;Partly sunny, nice;66;45;NW;8;70%;26%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow, mainly later;37;32;Morning snow;39;2;WSW;25;79%;99%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;52;37;Mostly sunny;55;37;W;7;55%;5%;4

Oslo, Norway;A little snow;11;9;A little snow, cold;20;19;N;8;74%;99%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A bit of ice;48;40;Lots of sun, mild;47;33;WSW;8;71%;33%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;88;82;A few showers, humid;88;79;WSW;11;85%;97%;6

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, windy;90;75;Partly sunny;90;75;NW;11;67%;43%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;90;75;Hot, a p.m. shower;92;74;ENE;10;66%;51%;9

Paris, France;A p.m. shower or two;56;46;Rain and drizzle;51;45;SSW;5;95%;93%;0

Perth, Australia;Breezy and very hot;109;68;Very hot;103;71;S;13;17%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;92;76;Mostly sunny;95;75;SE;8;50%;7%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A morning shower;88;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;76;N;10;76%;91%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunny and pleasant;87;60;Sunny and pleasant;88;61;SE;6;55%;2%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy;52;45;Partly sunny, mild;55;45;NE;6;78%;63%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;40;23;Clouds and sun;42;13;WNW;6;55%;60%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;68;43;A few showers;69;46;ESE;5;68%;81%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Very windy;61;55;Occasional rain;69;52;WSW;13;74%;91%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;89;79;A stray thunderstorm;88;77;SE;10;71%;55%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;30;19;Mostly sunny;33;28;E;8;61%;56%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;32;20;Cloudy and breezy;28;26;ESE;14;84%;44%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;88;75;A t-storm around;88;75;ENE;8;66%;50%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;71;53;Breezy;75;57;SE;15;37%;74%;3

Rome, Italy;A p.m. shower or two;62;57;Afternoon rain;60;51;S;12;76%;100%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Frigid with a flurry;10;3;Partly sunny, frigid;13;-3;SW;9;79%;0%;1

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sunshine;57;43;Mostly sunny;60;47;W;7;64%;6%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy this morning;83;64;Mostly cloudy;84;66;ENE;10;55%;16%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A morning shower;79;72;Sunshine and breezy;82;72;ENE;14;61%;26%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and beautiful;76;62;Mostly sunny, nice;77;64;SSW;6;56%;2%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;78;49;A shower or two;76;51;WSW;9;44%;81%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine;90;58;Sunny;94;57;SW;7;41%;2%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Breezy in the p.m.;86;65;Partly sunny, nice;85;65;NNE;9;62%;2%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Breezy with rain;61;46;A shower or two;55;44;WSW;11;80%;94%;3

Seattle, United States;A couple of showers;48;38;Cloudy;50;43;SSE;6;73%;64%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;43;26;An afternoon shower;45;21;WNW;8;55%;76%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;48;37;Sunny and mild;55;41;WNW;10;52%;44%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy, p.m. showers;86;77;Hot with a shower;92;77;NNE;9;63%;55%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Turning out cloudy;59;37;Inc. clouds;59;39;SE;4;55%;4%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A p.m. shower or two;79;71;A morning shower;81;72;ENE;11;71%;72%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Snow this morning;28;19;Cloudy and chilly;27;25;E;9;79%;44%;0

Sydney, Australia;Warmer;81;65;A little p.m. rain;75;67;SE;18;64%;100%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;55;52;Partly sunny, warmer;63;46;E;10;60%;2%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;A bit of a.m. snow;20;7;Cold;20;14;ESE;6;72%;27%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, warmer;70;44;High clouds and warm;68;42;E;5;35%;1%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;63;42;Sunny, nice and warm;63;40;NW;9;55%;2%;3

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;63;43;Some sun, pleasant;60;45;NE;8;30%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;A morning shower;69;52;A shower in the a.m.;66;50;NE;6;69%;58%;4

Tirana, Albania;Inc. clouds;68;42;Cloudy and mild;66;55;SSE;9;49%;68%;1

Tokyo, Japan;A brief a.m. shower;52;38;Mostly sunny;54;39;WSW;9;58%;41%;4

Toronto, Canada;An afternoon shower;50;40;Mostly cloudy, mild;48;33;W;11;73%;19%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Warm with hazy sun;75;56;Cloudy and breezy;75;60;SW;13;31%;27%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Decreasing clouds;74;59;Cooler, p.m. rain;64;52;W;7;65%;83%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Becoming cloudy;10;-24;Mostly sunny;18;-6;E;3;75%;11%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;47;37;Cloudy with a shower;44;42;ENE;5;87%;97%;0

Vienna, Austria;A shower or two;57;42;Some sun, pleasant;62;48;SSE;6;62%;78%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;90;65;Sunny, not as warm;80;62;ESE;8;54%;3%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Turning cloudy;33;24;A bit of a.m. snow;29;27;ESE;15;92%;88%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and snow;40;33;A morning shower;47;41;E;7;95%;57%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sunshine;70;61;Strong winds;71;54;SSW;28;60%;55%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;95;66;Plenty of sun;94;68;WSW;5;49%;1%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mild with clearing;52;33;Sunny and mild;47;32;NE;3;67%;4%;3

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 10, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
