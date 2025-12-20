‘Global order established 80 years ago clearly unravelling’: Jaishankar

The global economic and political pecking order has undergone a significant change and the global order established 80 years ago is clearly unravelling, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke during the inaugural ceremony of the 20th Session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.(PTI)

He also asserted that it is essential to recognize that global powers are no longer capable of being universal.

Jaishankar said drawing a "definitive picture" of the world today is a real problem because “so much of it is in transition”. The External Affairs Minister was speaking at the convocation of the Symbiosis International in Pune.

"Now, let's fast forward a few decades and come to the present. Where the world is concerned, asserting today a definitive picture is obviously a real problem because so much of it is in transition. But the global order established 80 years ago is clearly unravelling," Jaishankar told the gathering.

Talking of reasons behind the transitioning global order, Jaishankar attributed it "to the politics and policies of individual nations, especially large ones."

"However, they themselves are actually reacting to trends that may even be of their own making. At the heart of the matter are three concepts. One, globalization. Two, rebalancing. And three, multipolarity. And each, each have been accelerated by the march of technology," he said.

The union minister said no powerful country can impose its will on global issues, noting that multiple centres of power and influence have emerged in the world today.

"No country, however powerful, can impose its will on all issues. Not just that, it also means now that there is a natural competition among nations in the world and that it creates its own balance,” he said, adding “A number of centres of power and influence have emerged."

Talking of globalisation, the minister said it was fundamentally altered the way we think and work.

“A large economy like ours should develop substantial and contemporary manufacturing if its is to keep abreast of technology,” Jaishankar added.